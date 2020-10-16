Denison City Council decides to fill street commissioner position

Meeting in special session on Monday, the Denison City Council discussed the need for adding a street commissioner to the Public Works Department.

The position has been vacant since Dave Nemitz retired at the end of May this year.

The council recently advertised for a Maintenance Worker IV as an alternative to the street commissioner position but received limited response and did not fill the Worker IV position.

Instead the discussion on Monday centered on the need to have a second supervisor capable of managing the department when the public works director is gone on vacation or out on leave.

The discussion included a recent example of when the police chief was out on leave and the assistant police chief was able to step in and operate the department.

The new street commissioner would be paid at a lesser wage than the previous person plus benefit costs would be less, so it would still be a savings to the City of Denison.

Until March 1, 2021, the annual savings would be $4,579.54 and then the annual savings would increase to $9,770.20 based on current rates.