Denison City Council gives consensus to apply for grant funds for DMU

Funds would flow through the city to utilities for water system improvements

On Tuesday, the Denison City Council members gave their consensus for community development block grant (CDBG) funds, being applied for on behalf of Denison Municipal Utilities (DMU), to pass through the city finances.

“This is part of the process that we’ve started,” said DMU General Manager Rory Weis. “An approximate $5 million project to make improvements to the water distribution system to improve the water pressure in parts of Denison and serve that common goal group of people that you talked about.”

The latter part of Weis’s statement was referring to a comment Mayor Pam Soseman had made during Tuesday’s meeting about a task force of city department heads, business owners and citizens to work together to move Denison forward.

The project being planned by DMU is to build a new elevated storage tank and replace a pumping station. Pressure relief valves would also be added to the system to help reduce the risk of high water pressure.

Information provided to the city officials says the budget for the project is $5,350,000. The City of Denison is eligible for $600,000 in CDBG funds, and the remaining $4.75 million would be funded by a State Revolving Fund loan to DMU.