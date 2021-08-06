Denison City Council hears about water slide tower

Increase in pay for seasonal part-time workers mentioned

Denison Parks & Rec Director Brian Kempfert reported at Tuesday’s Denison City Council meeting that the stairs for the slide towers were completed in late July.

One water slide was not working but not a result of any work done on the water slides or the steps.

Kempfert said when he went to turn on the water slide pumps on Sunday, a seal was leaking on one of them. The part to fix it should be here today (Friday) or Tuesday.

He explained that staff was alternating turning the water slides on to help the circulation in the pool. The slides were turned off when the stairs were being constructed. When slide pumps were turned back on afterwards, the seal on one was leaking.

City Manager/City Engineer Terry Crawford said the stair project turned out well.

“We do have quite a bit of lost funds from not being fully open for quite a while and not being able to open the slides,” he added, “but I’m very pleased with the company and their willingness to go the extra mile to do a good job of painting and paying attention to all the details.”

The company that did the stairs is Avalanche Waterslides.