Denison City Council hears about water slide tower

Increase in pay for seasonal part-time workers mentioned
Denison Parks & Rec Director Brian Kempfert reported at Tuesday’s Denison City Council meeting that the stairs for the slide towers were completed in late July.
One water slide was not working but not a result of any work done on the water slides or the steps.
Kempfert said when he went to turn on the water slide pumps on Sunday, a seal was leaking on one of them. The part to fix it should be here today (Friday) or Tuesday.
He explained that staff was alternating turning the water slides on to help the circulation in the pool. The slides were turned off when the stairs were being constructed. When slide pumps were turned back on afterwards, the seal on one was leaking.
City Manager/City Engineer Terry Crawford said the stair project turned out well.
“We do have quite a bit of lost funds from not being fully open for quite a while and not being able to open the slides,” he added, “but I’m very pleased with the company and their willingness to go the extra mile to do a good job of painting and paying attention to all the details.”
The company that did the stairs is Avalanche Waterslides.
“We’ll probably have a discussion with the contractor,” Crawford continued. “They had some extra costs but we think we’ll more than offset those with our costs.”
In response to a question from Councilman John Granzen on maintaining the slides and stairs going forward, Kempfert said the slides can be waxed every year by staff.
“But from here on out every five to 10 years they should be professionally done,” he added.
He said the stairs should be good and won’t corrode like the steel stairs that were replaced.
Crawford commented that quality materials were used for the stairs, including stainless steel for the railings.
Following are other points in the discussion about the aquatic center
The outdoor pool will be closed on Saturday, August 7, due to lack of staffing. Kempfert said only three lifeguards will be available that day. The outdoor pool will be open the following day.
The last day the outdoor pool will be open this year is Sunday, August 22.
Kempfert said the closing of the pool for the season on August 22 and the closing of the pool for Saturday is due to staff going back to college and staff having other taking place.
In response to the closing of the pool on Saturday due to lack of staff, Councilman John Granzen asked if the pay needs to be raised for lifeguards and later included seasonal part-time help for the Public Works Department.
He said only one seasonal part-time person is working for the department.
Councilwoman Jessica Garcia agreed that the pay should be increased. She is the council’s liaison to the parks and rec board, and said the board does really well to keep within the budget based on the number of lifeguards. She added that Kempfert brings forward different incremental raises. But she continued that at the first meeting she attended, she asked Kempfert how long some of the lifeguards had been working at the pool, especially the college-aged workers.
Councilman Dustin Logan said the pay for seasonal work has to be attractive.
Garcia said that it would be conducive to the discussion to find out what the school district and Denison Municipal Utilities pays for summer part-time work.
“They seem to have a surplus of applications of college-aged people,” she said.