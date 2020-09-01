Denison City Council meeting this evening, followed by planning session

- Denison City Council
- 5 p.m., Tue., Sep. 1
- City Hall Council Chambers
Council members: Corey Curnyn, Jessica Garcia, John Granzen, David Loeschen and Greg Miller
Consent agenda: approve and waive reading of 8-18-2020 minutes, approve bills, approve periodic cost estimate No. 2 for LeRoy & Sons for grading Phase 3 Stage 2 crosswind runway, approve liquor licenses for Lucky Lanes and CDC for Brew & ‘Que
Regular agenda
Public forum, 5-minute limit
Department head reports
Motion to approve special event permit application for CDC for Brew & ‘Que
Motion to approve Resolution authorizing issuance of $155,000 taxable General Obligation Urban Renewal Bonds, Series 2020A
Motion to approve Resolution authorizing issue of $1,690,000 General Obligation Corporate Purpose and refunding bonds, Series 2020B
Motion to approve Resolution approving contract & bond for N. 20th St. Project
Motion to approve Resolution COVID-19 reimbursement
Ordinance amending Chapter 122 – Peddlers, Solicitors & Transient Merchants
Motion to approve Resolution Amending Schedule of Civil Penalties & Fees
Motion to approve quote for Library HVAC system
Mayor’s and city manager’s reports
Planning session to follow regular meeting – see next agenda
- Denison City Council Planning Session
- Tue., Sept. 1
- Immediately after regular council meeting
- City Hall Council Chambers
The following are all discussion items: contracting the management of Boulders Conference Center, personnel issues, cameras, wellness center, Majestic Hills, handbook review, department head positions, LEAN evaluations, traffic signs/monitoring, procurement policy, IT – administrative password, building permit fees, fee schedule for code enforcement
- Denison Airport Commission
- Noon, Wed., Sept. 2
- City Hall Council Chambers
City Hall is open but the public can also join the meeting via conference call. Call 1-978-990-5008 and enter access code 291309
Agenda: minutes from August 5 meeting, manager’s report, discussion and possible motion regarding ag hangar, update on Phase 3 Stage 1 grading and draining crosswind runway, approve payment of bills