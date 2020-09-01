 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Denison City Council meeting this evening, followed by planning session
0 comments

Denison City Council meeting this evening, followed by planning session

  • 0
Only $5 for 5 months
DBR Meeting graphic
  • Denison City Council
  • 5 p.m., Tue., Sep. 1
  • City Hall Council Chambers

Council members: Corey Curnyn, Jessica Garcia, John Granzen, David Loeschen and Greg Miller

Consent agenda: approve and waive reading of 8-18-2020 minutes, approve bills, approve periodic cost estimate No. 2 for LeRoy & Sons for grading Phase 3 Stage 2 crosswind runway, approve liquor licenses for Lucky Lanes and CDC for Brew & ‘Que

Regular agenda

Public forum, 5-minute limit

Department head reports

Motion to approve special event permit application for CDC for Brew & ‘Que

Motion to approve Resolution authorizing issuance of $155,000 taxable General Obligation Urban Renewal Bonds, Series 2020A

Motion to approve Resolution authorizing issue of $1,690,000 General Obligation Corporate Purpose and refunding bonds, Series 2020B

Motion to approve Resolution approving contract & bond for N. 20th St. Project

Motion to approve Resolution COVID-19 reimbursement

Ordinance amending Chapter 122 – Peddlers, Solicitors & Transient Merchants

Motion to approve Resolution Amending Schedule of Civil Penalties & Fees

Motion to approve quote for Library HVAC system

Mayor’s and city manager’s reports

Planning session to follow regular meeting – see next agenda

  • Denison City Council Planning Session
  • Tue., Sept. 1
  • Immediately after regular council meeting
  • City Hall Council Chambers

The following are all discussion items: contracting the management of Boulders Conference Center, personnel issues, cameras, wellness center, Majestic Hills, handbook review, department head positions, LEAN evaluations, traffic signs/monitoring, procurement policy, IT – administrative password, building permit fees, fee schedule for code enforcement

  • Denison Airport Commission
  • Noon, Wed., Sept. 2
  • City Hall Council Chambers

City Hall is open but the public can also join the meeting via conference call. Call 1-978-990-5008 and enter access code 291309

Agenda: minutes from August 5 meeting, manager’s report, discussion and possible motion regarding ag hangar, update on Phase 3 Stage 1 grading and draining crosswind runway, approve payment of bills

0 comments

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics