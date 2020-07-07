Denison City Council meets at 5 p.m. today

Denison City Council
5 p.m., Tue., Jul. 7, City Hall Council Chambers
The public can also join the meeting remotely by calling 1-978-990-5008 and enter access code 291309. In addition, the audio portion of the meeting will be live-streamed on the City of Denison’s Facebook page.
Consent agenda: minutes, bills, approve liquor licenses for Crawford County Fair Association and Just One more, approve promoting Amy Nelson and Denima Lund to full-time dispatchers effective July 8 at the biweekly rate of $1,709.16, approve hiring a Maintenance Worker I effective July 8 at a biweekly rate of $1,572.93, approve hiring a Maintenance Worker IV effective July 8 at a biweekly rate of $2,067.81, approve hiring Brian Kepford as seasonal public works employee at $16 per hour effective June 23
Regular agenda: public forum (5-minute limit), department head reports, discussion and possible motion to waive special assessments on the vacant lot at 4th Avenue North and 14th Street per Nathan and Amber Mahrt’s proposal, motion to approve resolution awarding contract for hot mix asphalt resurfacing on Avenue C and 7th Street, motion to approve resolution approving contract and bond for LeRoy & Sons for the Phase 3 Stage 1 grading and draining crosswind runway 18/36, mayor’s report, city manager’s report