Denison City Council meets at 5 p.m. today

- Denison City Council
- 5 p.m., Tue., Jul. 21
- City Hall Council Chambers
Consent agenda: minutes, bills, cash and activity report, June budget report, approve liquor licenses for Tienda El Mexicano, El Patron Bar and El Jimador, approve transfer from Gen #001 to Emergency #119 effective June 16
- Regular agenda
- Public forum (5-minute limit)
- Motion to appoint Sandy Velasquez to library board to replace Mary Goettsch, appoint Lisa Hicks to Tourism Board to replace Tim Weber, and appoint Jay Marten to Tourism Board to replace Sherri Demey
- Motion to approve contract with Iowa Economic Development Authority for Community Development Block Grant Housing Rehabilitation Grant
- Motion to approve bid for FEMA Disaster #4421-DR-IA Flap Gates Repair
- Motion to approve resolution setting public hearings for 2020 Bond issue and refunding
- Motion to approve resolution approving contract and bond for Ten Point Construction for Ave C/7th St. project
- Discussion on amending code of ordinances to allow a library board member to live outside city limits
- Discussion and possible motion on Boulders Conference Center
- Discussion and possible motion on serology testing
- Motion to waive special assessments on vacant lot at 324 N. 14th St. for Nathan and Amber Mahrt
- Mayor’s report
- City manager’s report