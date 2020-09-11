Denison City Council meets Tuesday

Note: related agenda items are grouped together
- Denison City Council
- 5 p.m., Tue., Sept. 15
- City Hall Council Chambers
Members: Corey Curnyn, Jessica Garcia, John Granzen, David Loeschen and Greg Miller
Consent agenda: approve the bills as presented, approve cash and activity Report – August 2020, approve Budget Report – August 2020, approve liquor license for Ampride, approve Change Order #1 – Ten Point Construction - North 20th Street project
Regular agenda
Public forum – limit 5 minutes
Housing committee report from Jean Heiden
- Motion to approve Region XII Technical Services Contract for community development block grant (CDBG) housing rehab
- Motion to approve Region XII Sub-Recipient Contract for CDBG housing rehab
- Motion to approve Administrative Plan for CDBG housing rehab
- Ordinance amending Chapter 122 – Peddlers, Solicitors & Transient Merchants (motion to adopt 2nd reading, or motion to waive 3rd reading, and then motion to adopt ordinance)
- Motion to approve resolution amending civil penalties and fines for Chapter 122
- Ordinance amending Chapter 50 – Nuisance Abatement (motion to adopt 1st reading, or motion to waive 2nd and 3rd readings, and then motion to adopt ordinance)
- Motion to approve resolution amending civil penalties and fines for Chapter 50
Motion to approve resolution approving annual street finance report for fiscal year 2019-2020
Motion to hire assistant public works director
Motion to approve Boulders Conference Center venue management services agreement with Laura Matthews
Discussion and possible motion to authorize $5,000 from Local Option Sales Tax to purchase Christmas decorations
Discussion on planning and zoning recommendation to change front and rear setbacks in R1 zones
Discussion on amending Chapter 21 – City Manager/Public Works Director
Discussion on flood control employee duties and supervision
Discussion on building permit fees
Mayor Report
City Manager Report