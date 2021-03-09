Denison City Council upholds snow removal invoices after a discussion with property owners

Documentation of snow depth and photos suggested
The Denison City Council upheld two invoices for snow removal unless further information shows otherwise.
Edwin Salazar and his nephew, Jeison Salazar, each received $225 invoices for the February 1 snow removal from sidewalks on properties at 1815 3rd Avenue South and 1819 3rd Avenue South.
The invoices listed $100 for equipment fee, $50 for an administrative fee and labor at $75 an hour, for the total of $225.
Both men were present at last week’s city council meeting to object to the invoices.
Edwin Salazar said the sidewalks were cleaned the night before.
City Manager/City Engineer Terry Crawford said he was relying on the information from the city’s code enforcement officer, Colby Ellis, that the sidewalks were not scooped after a January 27 snowfall and that the snow on the sidewalks was packed down from people walking on them.
He added that Ellis said he stopped and knocked on the doors at the residences, and when he found no one at either home, he posted the notices to scoop the sidewalks on the front doors.
Edwin Salazar said he did not get a notice and again said the snow has been scooped every time it snows. He added later that the wind had blown snow onto the sidewalk after they had scooped it.
Crawford responded that Ellis believes at least one more snowfall occurred after he wrote the notice, giving the property owners a one-day extension to remove the snow. After that was a weekend, and on February 1 the public works department was notified to remove the snow from the sidewalks because it wasn’t being done.
According to city code, a property owner has 48 hours to remove the snow from the sidewalks after a snowfall ends.
Crawford suggested that Edwin and Jeison Salazar talk to Ellis, but City Clerk Lisa Koch commented that they had already come to city hall and spoken to Ellis, and that is the reason they were at the council meeting.
Koch added that Ellis and Chris Flattery, the city’s building inspector, clearly said that the snow hadn’t been removed before public works removed it on February 1.
Councilman Corey Curnyn said he had to agree with Ellis.
“If the snow had been cleared, even if the wind had been blowing by the next day, chances of the snow being packed down from that fresh snow, I’m going to say it probably didn’t happen,” he said.
Eric Martens, director of public works, said he didn’t go inspect the snow removal job by his crew on that specific instance but that he would speak to the two public works employees who did.
Councilwoman Jessica Garcia said that would be good, just so the workers could say the amount of snow that was on the sidewalk when they removed it.
She added later that including that information on a job report would be valuable.
Edwin Salazar said that taking pictures would also be valuable to show that a sidewalk wasn’t cleaned.
Martens said he’d have no problem with that protocol, and Garcia added that type of documentation would put the city in a stronger stance if it is needed.
Councilman John Granzen said that in instances when objections to code violations are brought to the council, Ellis should be at the council meetings.
Councilman David Loeschen recalled an earlier discussion about notifying owners of rental properties about code violations, such as lawns needing mowing, but he thought it was decided it would be too difficult to send the notification to the owner of the property.
Koch explained that the owners are not notified because only 48 hours is given to correct the problem, and by the time a notice would be mailed and received by the property owner, the 48 hours would have gone by. She added that many of the landlords do not live in the city.
She continued that when rental registrations are sent to all the landlords, it includes a notification that they are responsible for their property and that they should make sure their tenants are maintaining the property.
Administrative Assistant Christy Welch also said that this notification is on the form that landlords have to sign and send back to the city, and it’s also in the letter that’s sent to them.
Koch further explained that a property gets one notice per season (mowing and snow removal) and after that, the city is not going to post another notice but is going to take care of the issue.
Mayor Pam Soseman told Edwin and Jeison Salazar that the discussion didn’t mean the invoice was going away, just that the city staff was going to take a closer look at the situation ad make a final decision.
Crawford noted that the amount of the invoice doesn’t have to be paid in a lump sum but that the city will take payments toward the total amount.
People cannot, however, miss a monthly payment or the remainder of the invoice amount will be placed as a lien against the property.