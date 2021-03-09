Denison City Council upholds snow removal invoices after a discussion with property owners

Councilwoman Jessica Garcia said that would be good, just so the workers could say the amount of snow that was on the sidewalk when they removed it.

She added later that including that information on a job report would be valuable.

Edwin Salazar said that taking pictures would also be valuable to show that a sidewalk wasn’t cleaned.

Martens said he’d have no problem with that protocol, and Garcia added that type of documentation would put the city in a stronger stance if it is needed.

Councilman John Granzen said that in instances when objections to code violations are brought to the council, Ellis should be at the council meetings.

Councilman David Loeschen recalled an earlier discussion about notifying owners of rental properties about code violations, such as lawns needing mowing, but he thought it was decided it would be too difficult to send the notification to the owner of the property.

Koch explained that the owners are not notified because only 48 hours is given to correct the problem, and by the time a notice would be mailed and received by the property owner, the 48 hours would have gone by. She added that many of the landlords do not live in the city.