Denison City Council wants some clarification before it approves lease agreement with DMU on Boyer Fields

The Denison City Council wants more information before it approves a lease agreement with Denison Municipal Utilities (DMU) for the Boyer Fields, which are the soccer fields south of the DMU water treatment plant where the adult Latino soccer leagues play matches.

Among the clarifications, the council wanted to know who was going to mow and maintain the soccer fields.

City Clerk Lisa Koch said that currently mowing is DMU’s responsibility but DMU makes the club that uses the soccer fields – Denison Community Soccer Club - mow them.

Koch pointed out that the lease as drafted does not have any kind of agreement for mowing and maintenance by the soccer group. She pointed out that City Attorney Matt Brick’s notes on the lease said the soccer club is not mentioned in the document.

“We’re going to be responsible for that unless we work out something on that,” said Koch.

Brick also pointed out that the lease requires utilities to be paid by the Denison Community Soccer Club but the club is not mentioned as a party to the lease. He also said that it needed to be confirmed with the city’s insurance carrier that the city has the required insurance.

Other than that, Brick said it was a fairly standard lease.