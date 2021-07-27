Denison City Council wants some clarification before it approves lease agreement with DMU on Boyer Fields

The Denison City Council wants more information before it approves a lease agreement with Denison Municipal Utilities (DMU) for the Boyer Fields, which are the soccer fields south of the DMU water treatment plant where the adult Latino soccer leagues play matches.
Among the clarifications, the council wanted to know who was going to mow and maintain the soccer fields.
City Clerk Lisa Koch said that currently mowing is DMU’s responsibility but DMU makes the club that uses the soccer fields – Denison Community Soccer Club - mow them.
Koch pointed out that the lease as drafted does not have any kind of agreement for mowing and maintenance by the soccer group. She pointed out that City Attorney Matt Brick’s notes on the lease said the soccer club is not mentioned in the document.
“We’re going to be responsible for that unless we work out something on that,” said Koch.
Brick also pointed out that the lease requires utilities to be paid by the Denison Community Soccer Club but the club is not mentioned as a party to the lease. He also said that it needed to be confirmed with the city’s insurance carrier that the city has the required insurance.
Other than that, Brick said it was a fairly standard lease.
Councilwoman Jessica Garcia said the city needs an agreement on mowing and maintenance from the soccer club before the council takes action on the lease.
City Manager/City Engineer Terry Crawford said he would discuss the council’s issues with DMU General Manager Rory Weis and bring the lease back to the council at its next meeting.
Weis had spoken at the May 4 city council meeting and said that DMU officials felt that the use of the fields was a better fit for the city as the city has a recreation department.
The existing use authorization on Boyer Fields expired in June of this year.
That was based on a resolution the DMU Board passed in June 2011 on a 10-year allowance for the use of the fields which also included the use of a concession stand.
The city would pay DMU a lease amount of $1 per year.
DMU will maintain the concession stand but will not be responsible for maintaining any other facilities or grounds.