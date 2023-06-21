The Denison coach pitch baseball and softball leagues got four sets of brand new gear from the Junior Twins Equipment Kit Donation program to start their 2023 season.

The league applied for and received two sets of both baseball and softball gear, allowing the league to update what they had and help out kids who may not have had their own equipment coming in.

Local teacher Jacob Brawner, who serves as a hybrid coach, pitch and umpire for the league, said he was surprised when he picked up the equipment.

“I had mentioned a need for new catcher’s gear,” Brawner said. “When I went to pick it up I said, ‘How much of this is mine?’ They said all of it was, and every bag was full of gloves and helmets. It was overwhelming.”

Each of the four sets included a dozen gloves and balls, a set of catcher’s gear, two bats and five helmets.

“Two girls today had an old tee ball glove and two didn’t have one,” Brawner said. “It lowers the barrier of entry for some families.”

This aligns with the mission that the Junior Twins Equipment Kit Donation program sets out on its website:

“The intent of this program is to provide organizations new and safe equipment for their teams so that they can continue to keep registration costs low and provide a quality experience for all participants.”

The coach pitch program serves children ages 7-9, who fall in between the local Little League age groups.

Denison Parks and Recreation, realizing some of the gear the league used was getting to the end of its life span, made the request to the Twins Community Fund earlier this year.

Recreation director Brian Kempfert said that in addition to helping the coach pitch program, they were able to get new equipment for Denison Little League’s tee ball program and save the taxpayers money they would have otherwise spent on that equipment anyway.

The league runs each morning Monday through Friday during the summer from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m., starting with the boys’ baseball league and then moving on to the girls’ softball league.

Brawner, who also coaches girls’ wrestling during the school year, said he’s often more busy during the summer than during the school year, and that this program gives him energy.

A lifetime St. Louis Cardinals fan, Brawner expressed gratitude toward the Twins organization, saying in a Facebook post that he “might have a solid second favorite MLB team” after getting the gear.