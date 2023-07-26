For over 15 years, Denison and surrounding communities have supported the local blood bank, LifeServe Blood Center, with at least one blood donation opportunity per month.

Over the course of July, one blood drive was hosted to support Crawford County Memorial Hospital and 150-plus other local hospitals that LifeServe Blood Center serves. We successfully collected 44 units of blood that has the ability to save up to 132 local lives.

We also celebrate the following donor(s) who hit milestones with their most recent donation:

Sarah Carlson – 1 gallon

Staci Gallup – 3 gallon

Jay Miller – 4 gallon

Ervin Pauley Jr. – 14 gallon

Jeffery Sis – 15 gallon

Mark your calendar for upcoming blood drives in Denison for the remainder of 2023:

Monday, Aug. 14

Monday, Sept. 11

Monday, Oct. 9

Monday, Nov. 13

Monday, Dec. 11

All drives are held at the Crawford County Memorial Hospital from 12:15 to 5:30 p.m.