Monthly Blood Donation Fact: Did you know? August holds National Nonprofit Day! The best way to support LifeServe Blood Center as a nonprofit is by scheduling your next appointment to donate blood.

For over 15 years, Denison and surrounding communities have supported the local blood bank, LifeServe Blood Center, with at least one blood donation opportunity per month. Over the course of August, one blood drive was hosted to support Crawford County Memorial Hospital and 150-plus other local hospitals that LifeServe Blood Center serves. We successfully collected 41 units of blood that have the ability to save up to 123 local lives.

We also celebrate the following donor(s) who hit milestones with their most recent donation:

ELIZABETH RAMOS - 1 Gallon

RICK CARSTENSEN - 6 Gallon

LEESA KUHLMANN - 7 Gallon

PATRICIA LALLY - 8 Gallon

DEBRA POTTS - 8 Gallon

BRUCE MEYER - 15 Gallon

JOHN PAULEY - 17 Gallon

Mark your calendar for upcoming blood drives in Denison for the remainder of 2023. All drives will be held at the Crawford County Memorial Hospital from 12:15 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.:

Monday, Sept. 11

Monday, Oct. 9

Monday, Nov. 13

Monday, Dec. 11