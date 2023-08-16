Denison is looking forward to the prospect of a new facility in their community that combines wellness with an instructional classroom, a multipurpose gym and an indoor sports arena.

“We are really excited about the prospect of this center,” said Jennifer Smith, an attorney is Denison who is part of a subcommittee primarily tasked with the grant writing for the Crawford County Wellness Center project. “I work with the grant writing part of it, and we have others that are more focused on the private fundraising side of things.

“We’re looking at a $18.5 million dollar facility and have raised over $12 million dollars so far,” she said. “We are currently applying for a CAT (Community Attraction and Tourism) grant with the Destination Iowa program, and it’s due next week.”

The CAT program assists projects that will provide recreational, cultural, entertainment and educational attractions available to the general public for public use. Destination Iowa is an initiative through the Iowa Economic Development Authority that concentrates on the revitalization of Iowa communities.

Smith said they are also working with a company out of Kansas City called Steadfast City to encourage businesses to invest in the project.

“Steadfast City work with business and communities by consulting with projects and committees with a new market tax credit funding,” Smith said. “It’s a new federal program under the U.S. Treasury. The purpose is to incentivize private companies to invest dollars in low-income communities where they would otherwise not. They can claim tax credit, so it’s really a win-win.”

If they are successful in this venture, Smith said they could anticipate receiving nearly $3.6 million from that program.

“We also have some other grants outstanding and are continuing private and public fundraising efforts elsewhere,” she said. “It’s all about timing. I feel there is a good plan to raise the rest of the funds.”

The project began with a small committee before Smith was brought in toward the end of 2021, but has gained interest and now includes all facets of the project.

“Since I was brought in, the committee grew to over 20 people from town with all segments of the community being involved,” Smith said. “We have community members from the medical field, county, school, city council, finance, legal, all aspects needed for a project this size.”

The first thing that was done was to apply for some smaller grants to help fund feasibility studies.

“We got some grants to do feasibility studies and it showed that it was feasible to accomplish this goal,” Smith said. “From there, we petitioned the city council to start an official committee that was formed in 2022. That committee has met at least once a month since that time to do everything from raising funds to working with the city to find architects, to helping with requests for proposals that need to go out to contractors. We divided up the committee into our various talents.”

The committee has kept busy though all the components of the project, and Smith said she feels they are doing everything that they physically can do right now.

The committee toured around the state to get a feel for what people like and what they don’t like.

“We have been busy and trying everything. Several of us sat at a booth at the county fair to answer questions and take donations,” Smith said. “We have set up booths at downtown events, such as Hot Summer Nights, to receive donations and get pledge forms. We’ve done radiothons, we’ve passed the hat at games and we have a GoFundMe page.

“No one in this town is made of money, and we want as many people as involved as possible no matter the amount they can give,” Smith said. “It’s important that everyone get behind the project.”

There is also a Crawford County Recreation & Wellness Committee Facebook page, where county residents can find additional information.

The proposed site is on North 16th Street, just north of the Denison Aquatic Center.

“It will be across the street from the high school, so it will be situated in the midst of the recreational athletic area,” Smith said. “We had a market study to see where people wanted it and this site was the overwhelming choice.”

There is a projected timeline for the project, but organizers are still working out options due to the soil report. The city has agreed that it will own the building, and they would like to try to do some excavation work by the end of the year.

The project includes features such as an indoor soccer field, basketball/volleyball/pickleball courts, a second floor that will have aerobics, workout rooms and a separate room for children to go while parents are working out. There will also be an indoor walking track, concessions and locker rooms.

Smith is looking forward to seeing the project in its completion.