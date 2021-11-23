Denison Council returns power to mayor to contact city attorney, under certain circumstances

City Clerk Lisa Koch asked if there would be a reason that the contact with the city attorney didn’t go through city staff first if the issue didn’t involve city staff.

Councilman John Granzen commented that would be the case if it is something the mayor feels he or she cannot ask city hall, but if it’s something the city staff could possibly answer first, the question should go to city hall.

“The only reason I bring that up is that sometimes the council contacts Matt (City Attorney Matt Brick) and it’s something that he needs to call us on, so we talk to him twice about the same thing instead of having us ask and passing the message on,” Koch explained.

“It’s one of those things where the mayor has been stripped of the power to reach out to the attorney,” added Curnyn. “Someone who is supposed to be the leader and figurehead of the community should have that.”

“As long as she reaches out to two of us, that should be fine,” said Granzen.