Denison Council returns power to mayor to contact city attorney, under certain circumstances

Last Tuesday the Denison City Council adopted an amendment to an ordinance, stating that the mayor can contact the city attorney if two council members give approval. The amendment also stipulates that this can be done only if it would be inappropriate for either the city manager or city clerk to contact the city attorney.
Under the City of Denison’s previous administration, the mayor was stripped of many powers, including supervision of the police chief, fire chief and city manager, and a clarification was added to code language that the mayor lacks spending authority absent approval by council (meaning a quorum of the council) to engage the city’s appointed officials and privately retained officials.
Those changes to city code, made in the late summer/early fall of 2019, were in response to council’s concerns about legal fees the city was being charged as a result of communications with City Attorney Matt Brick by then mayor Jared Beymer.
The decision at Tuesday’s city council meeting to allow the mayor to contact the city attorney with approval of two council members, and with the stipulations listed above, stemmed from discussion at a council planning session in October. The reasoning was hashed out at the council’s November 2 meeting.
At that meeting, Councilman Corey Curnyn suggested that the code could be changed to allow the mayor to contact the city attorney with approval of two council members, a number that would not require a council meeting since it is less than a quorum.
City Clerk Lisa Koch asked if there would be a reason that the contact with the city attorney didn’t go through city staff first if the issue didn’t involve city staff.
Councilman John Granzen commented that would be the case if it is something the mayor feels he or she cannot ask city hall, but if it’s something the city staff could possibly answer first, the question should go to city hall.
“The only reason I bring that up is that sometimes the council contacts Matt (City Attorney Matt Brick) and it’s something that he needs to call us on, so we talk to him twice about the same thing instead of having us ask and passing the message on,” Koch explained.
“It’s one of those things where the mayor has been stripped of the power to reach out to the attorney,” added Curnyn. “Someone who is supposed to be the leader and figurehead of the community should have that.”
“As long as she reaches out to two of us, that should be fine,” said Granzen.
He then added, “It goes for all of us. We need to check with the city clerk or city manager first before we take it upon ourselves to call the attorney.”