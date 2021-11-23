Denison, DMU approve lease of Boyer Fields

An agreement between Denison Municipal Utilities (DMU) and the City of Denison to lease the Boyer Fields was finally approved by the city last Tuesday.

The two entities had communicated back and forth for a number of months to answer questions about the lease.

The Boyer Fields are located on South 5th Street past the DMU water treatment plant. DMU owns the fields, where Latino soccer leagues for adults and youth play games. DMU wanted to lease the fields to the city as the DMU Board saw recreation fitting more with the city’s mission.

The lease period is for two years and the fee is $1 a year. Basically, nothing will change in the operation of the fields under the city’s lease. DMU will continue to be responsible for the mowing and maintenance of the field. The city will continue to collect garbage from the fields.

The city plans to sublease the fields to the Latino soccer leagues.