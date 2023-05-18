Each year, the Denison Education Association nominates a community member for the Friend of Education Award. The DEA recognizes that education is a total community effort.

The Friend of Education Award honors all citizens who give their time and energy, but pays special tribute to one individual or group who has made a significant contribution to education. This year’s award goes to David and Angela Iniguez.

Soccer is a well loved sport in the Denison Community. While there are some opportunities to play throughout the year for different age groups, David Iniquez recognized the lack of opportunity to play soccer for an extended amount of time.

Together with his wife, David and Angela Iniquez created the Denison Lions Youth Soccer Sports Club, expanding the opportunity of youth soccer to 12 weeks in the summer. They provide a fun space for kids to grow their soccer skills and, in David’s words, the goal is to, “Keep these kids involved and busy!”

The program is not one to make money, just be self-sustaining so that they continue to provide this opportunity for kids and their families. Money that comes in from registration is used to buy jerseys, soccer balls, cover paperwork costs, field maintenance and referee fees.

When asked if he gets paid to do this he just laughed and replied, “I get paid when I walk down the street and kids know me and say, ‘Hi coach!’, it makes me feel so glad. We just try to make things a little better in our community.”