Our chapter came together this year once again and held our annual Ag Olympics. This year the different obstacles included putting on overalls and running with heavy buckets, stacking hay bales, tire flipping, and piggy-back barrel racing. There were five teams who participated, including Monogram employees, Denison FFA members and students. The first and second placing teams received a bucket filled with various supplies related to agriculture and FFA. The top two teams were “Don’t Go Bacon My Heart” from Monogram and “The Goonies” made up of Jesse Carter, Adyn Zenk, Kysa Neddermeyer, and Mylie Kaub from Denison. We appreciate all members and guests who participated and watched the Ag Olympics, we look forward to next year!