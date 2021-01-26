Denison housing agency takes next step in bringing Homes for Iowa house to community

The Denison Community Housing Agency, a governing body under the umbrella of the city government, is continuing to pursue the purchase of a Homes for Iowa house and last week made a formal recommendation for the city council to evaluate sites on which to locate the house.
Homes for Iowa is an Iowa Prison Industries affordable housing initiative. The houses are built near the Newton Correctional Facility by offenders, who are trained in the skilled building trades. Once completed, the homes are delivered to a site for $75,000.
In 10 years, Homes for Iowa plans to build 875 homes. Homes for Iowa houses are already located in Jefferson, Perry, Grundy Center, Manning, Oelwein and West Point.
The average size of a Homes for Iowa house is 1,200 square feet, not including a basement.
The city plans to use its Low- to Moderate-Income (LMI) Fund to purchase the site and the house. The site and the house will be marketed to those who meet LMI guidelines, and the proceeds from the purchase will go back into the city’s LMI Fund to be used for another housing project.
The City of Denison would have to own the lot before it could submit an application for a Homes for Iowa house.
Evan Blakley, a member of the Denison Community Housing Agency, led the discussion at last Tuesday evening’s council meeting on behalf of the chairperson, Jean Heiden, who could not attend.
“We have toured many sites and pored over maps and maps and finally took everything we found to the admin of Homes for Iowa,” Blakley said
Dan Clark, executive director of Homes for Iowa, Inc., and director of Iowa Prison Industries, has been in Denison twice. The first visit was to evaluate housing sites the housing agency had identified and to give guidance on which ones would be suitable. The second visit was with a transport company to evaluate routes into Denison and how the houses could be placed on sites.
The Denison Community Housing Agency was asking the council to approve LMI funds in an amount not to exceed $165,000 to be used for the project, inclusive of the purchase of property, said Blakley.
“The board’s goal is to, again, have the lowest entry price for the home,” he said. “That’s the design of the program. Plus that’s very critical as we target the LMI group. As you know, it’s hard to find quality housing within that price range, which is designated by the government.”
He continued that the housing agency members also wanted to know if the city council would be interested in a Tax Increment Finance (TIF) agreement for the initial Homes for Iowa unit to lower the purchase price.
Lowering the purchase price would make a mortgage more accessible to a buyer that meets the LMI guidelines, Blakley explained.
“We discussed with Jean (Heiden), a former banker, what would be more valuable to someone trying to get a first-time mortgage on a home like this - a lower property tax liability or to lower the purchase price,” Blakley commented. “She said from a banking perspective, if you can lower the purchase price the more likely it will get approved. If you wanted to use TIF on this it would be helpful to bring that (purchase price) down.”
He gave an example of a $10,000 reduction that would get paid back to the city in five years at $2,000 a year in property tax payments.
“Maybe that gets us somewhere in the ball park of the city purchasing the lot and getting that paid back over five years of regular property taxes paid by the homeowner,” Blakley continued. “We’re not saying you have to do that. It’s something we thought could be another tool for the city to use to help the committee reduce the entry cost for the purchaser.”
Blakley said that in a perfect world, he would like to see the house and the property marketed at $125,000 - $150,000 at the absolute most.
“But in discussion with Homes for Iowa, I think the lowest one (price) they’ve been able to see come to market so far was $160,000,” he said.
Mayor Pam Soseman added that was a Habitat for Humanity project.
Blakley continued that the housing agency is discussing with Region XII Council of Governments housing incentives at the state and federal level that the city could apply for, to keep the price down to potential buyers.
Asked about a garage and a basement, Blakley said the Homes for Iowa house could be built with an attached or detached garage, but to keep the cost down, City Manager/City Engineer Terry Crawford showed ways in which a house could be placed on a lot where the drive leads to a future garage.
“We want it to be a stepping stone to home ownership, and later if they (the owner) want to finish the basement or add a garage, they can do that as their career and revenues grow,” Blakley explained. “We’ve basically made the decision as the committee that we would suggest a slightly higher amount to have a basement rather than a crawl space. That makes the house more valuable.”
Councilman John Granzen, who is also a plumbing and heating contractor, said a basement should be put in for the little extra cost of digging another four feet.
“It will give you that much more room to expand. I wouldn’t suggest finishing it but at least have it there,” he said.
Blakley suggested that the housing site be put on the next city council agenda; discussion of the price would be in closed session.
Soseman pointed out that $1,500 has to be sent in with the application to Home for Iowa. The $1,500 goes toward the $75,000 purchase price, the balance of which is due when the house is delivered.
The council was told that negotiation on the price would be done for free, and Councilman Greg Miller, owner of McHenry-Miller Abstractors, said he would do the abstract for free.
Soseman pointed out that the Homes for Iowa houses in Jefferson are selling and are marketing at $190,000.
Eric Skoog, member of the county board of supervisors, who attended the council meeting, said Homes for Iowa is a great program.
He pointed out that in Jefferson, the city donated the lots for Homes for Iowa.
He continued that five or six new housing plans are available now, with basements and options how a house can be expanded or built with a garage.
Soseman expressed her excitement about the housing agency’s progress and the potential to use the LMI Fund.
“This money has been sitting in this account since 2011-2012, unutilized,” she said. “This committee has worked very hard this year through their lunch hours, sometimes longer, to come up with a plan and it has started coming together for them. I applaud their efforts.”
Blakley said the housing agency’s initial approach was to look at infill lots as sites for Homes for Iowa houses.
“At first glance, it looks like there’s dozens of them. There aren’t as many as you think, and the ones that will work for this type of housing are fairly limited,” he said. “The mayor is right. You may have to look at a new small development that we need to stub out if we’re going to do more of these types of houses.”