Denison housing agency takes next step in bringing Homes for Iowa house to community

“We discussed with Jean (Heiden), a former banker, what would be more valuable to someone trying to get a first-time mortgage on a home like this - a lower property tax liability or to lower the purchase price,” Blakley commented. “She said from a banking perspective, if you can lower the purchase price the more likely it will get approved. If you wanted to use TIF on this it would be helpful to bring that (purchase price) down.”

He gave an example of a $10,000 reduction that would get paid back to the city in five years at $2,000 a year in property tax payments.

“Maybe that gets us somewhere in the ball park of the city purchasing the lot and getting that paid back over five years of regular property taxes paid by the homeowner,” Blakley continued. “We’re not saying you have to do that. It’s something we thought could be another tool for the city to use to help the committee reduce the entry cost for the purchaser.”

Blakley said that in a perfect world, he would like to see the house and the property marketed at $125,000 - $150,000 at the absolute most.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“But in discussion with Homes for Iowa, I think the lowest one (price) they’ve been able to see come to market so far was $160,000,” he said.