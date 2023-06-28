Anthony Trejo, the new Denison police chief, began his tenure after being sworn in in early June.

Trejo was sworn in at the city council meeting on June 6, and he began officially working as the new chief on June 19.

Denison had been searching for a police chief for a little more than two months, announcing that they were hiring a new chief on the city’s Facebook page on March 31.

Trejo wants to place an emphasis on community policing, increasing the visibility of the police in Denison.

“We want to see a higher standard for involvement in the community,” Trejo said. “Without our community, we’re pretty much nothing.”

He also mentioned that he wants people to see the department at “the best of times” rather than just in crises.

Internally, Trejo wants to place an emphasis on education, helping officers further their careers while giving them information that will help them protect the community. This education includes training in both new equipment and situations that officers may not have been taught to handle previously.

Trejo wants each officer to have a specialty within the department.

This emphasis on education included several new positions, including a school resource officer in the local high school, a sexual assault response team in conjunction with the county and the local hospital, and an officer who specializes in mental health to better handle situations where police are called to help people in crisis.

The department is currently short-staffed despite Trejo’s hiring, having two vacancies at the patrol officer position and one at assistant chief. The department’s seven civilian positions are fully staffed.