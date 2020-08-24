Denison library board to make recommendation on staff change

Monica Walley, the director of Norelius Community Library, asked the city council last Tuesday that the library’s board be allowed to recommend which full-time position would be eliminated.
Sandy Haynes, who had been employed by the library since 1986 and had been the assistant library director since 1988, retired Friday, August 14, and Walley said the assistant library director’s position is an important one.
She said the library board oversees the library, its finances and operation and also oversees the staff, which she manages.
“In consideration of doing away with Sandy’s position, I would prefer you would consider the possibility of doing away with one fulltime position and allowing my board to direct the decision on which one it would be,” Walley said.
The library has four fulltime positions – library director, assistant library director, senior librarian and children’s librarian. Part-time employees number seven, including the custodian, who works two hours a day. The other part-time employees work 7-15 hours a week, with an increase in hours per week when others are taking vacation.
“Sandy’s position was assistant director, which is kind of a vital, important part of the library function. Rather than just doing away with her position without understanding what we do, I prefer you give that decision to the library board to consider,” Walley explained.
The library board met last Thursday evening and will send it recommendation to the council.