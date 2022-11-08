Denison Library Friends host annual Recycled Christmas, Book & Bake Sale

The Denison Library Friends, Inc. will host its annual Recycled Christmas, Book & Bake Sale at Norelius Community Library Friday, November 18, from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. and Saturday, November 19, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

People are invited to browse through the Christmas fare donated by members of the community and neighbors in support of the local library.

Donations can be dropped off at the library during normal business hours through Thursday, November 17, with the exception of Christmas trees.

All proceeds will benefit the Norelius Community Library.