On May 7 Denison Municipal Utilities and partners throughout North America will kick off Drinking Water Week, a decades‐long tradition led by the American Water Works Association.

Taking place May 7‐13 this year, Drinking Water Week is a celebration recognizing the vital role water plays in everyday life for both water professionals and the communities they serve.

DMU is observing Drinking Water Week by inviting the public to learn about how truly vital clean, safe water is in daily life and its role in protecting public health and the environment now and in the future.

This year, Drinking Water Week encourages participants to recognize and honor the critical work that water professionals accomplish around the clock to deliver quality tap water while bolstering resilience for water in the future.

“On behalf of all the customers of DMU, we would like to thank the dedicated water operators for their commitment and hard work throughout the year in providing safe water and ‘There When You Need It’ for the community,” Rory Weis, DMU General Manager, said in a press release.

“Access to clean, safe drinking water is vital to our daily health, hygiene and hydration,” said American Water Works Association CEO David LaFrance. “Professionals in the water sector work tirelessly to ensure we have affordable access to the high‐quality water we need to strengthen our everyday life and broader communities today and in the future.”