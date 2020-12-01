Denison native relocates to Kenya to start a school for girls

“They do have rationing sometimes, so we do what a lot of people do; we have a tank outside our house,” Andrea said.

Not long after she arrived in September, the tank sprang a leak.

p there and put something on that little hole,’” she said. “I was in the house while he went to do that and I heard a crash. I came tearing out to find the tank on the ground in pieces.”

The heavy plastic tank’s platform had collapsed.

“So we haven’t had running water for a little while,” Andrea said. “Our new tank is almost ready; they’ve gotten it set up but it has a couple small leaks they’re fixing.”

While the tank is out of action, they have to carry containers of water to the house.

Local wildlife also presented several challenges.

“We have rats because of all the grain and agriculture, and our houses are not weatherproof, which means that things can get into them a lot easier than into an American house,” she said.

A friend told her that his sister had an “extra” cat (who had already been named “Jimmy”) that she could have to deal with the rats, which led to a bit of an adventure for the cat.