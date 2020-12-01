Denison native relocates to Kenya to start a school for girls

When Andrea (Bachmann) Kaitany got on a plane to Chicago in early September, it was the beginning of a journey that ended halfway around the world about 24 hours later.
The trip was also the beginning of the last leg of a journey to build a school for girls in Iten, Kenya.
Andrea is a 1982 graduate of Denison High School.
She and her husband, Richard, began planning for Simbolei Academy, a high school for about 300 girls, almost a decade ago.
Iten is Richard’s hometown.
With a little luck, the school will open next year.
Because of the coronavirus pandemic, Andrea spent most of the summer at her family’s farm in Denison.
“We had to wait for the Kenyan government to allow international flights, which they shut off for several months,” she said.
Once she was able to go, the only thing difficult about her trip was the need to have a certificate of a negative COVID test within 96 hours of the flight.
“I got about three different tests to make sure,” Andrea said. “That all went OK.”
After Chicago, she flew on to Frankfurt, Germany, and then to Nairobi, Kenya.
Upon arrival, she was required to quarantine for two weeks.
“I just had to give them my phone number and address and tell them where I was going to be - and I couldn’t go into town for grocery shopping or anything for a couple of weeks,” she said.
She and Richard live in an old house on seven acres of land that used to be a sawmill; the school is under construction on part of the land.
This year, they are farming on the land that will eventually hold soccer fields and other areas for outdoor school activities.
“We have four cows that we’re milking and we have seven head of cattle altogether,” Andrea said.
“Some of the younger ones hang out with me around the front yard sometimes so I can keep an eye on them.”
They are growing wheat, potatoes and shell beans on about three acres; most of what is grown is for people or the cows to eat.
“I enjoy having cows because I grew up on a dairy farm near Denison,” she said. “I was in 4-H, so I really enjoy it. I had a young bull that was sick for the last few days. I nursed him and coaxed him to eat. That wasn’t really fun but at least I knew somewhat what I was doing.”
Living in Iten presents a number of challenges, such as the uncertain availability of running water.
“They do have rationing sometimes, so we do what a lot of people do; we have a tank outside our house,” Andrea said.
Not long after she arrived in September, the tank sprang a leak.
p there and put something on that little hole,’” she said. “I was in the house while he went to do that and I heard a crash. I came tearing out to find the tank on the ground in pieces.”
The heavy plastic tank’s platform had collapsed.
“So we haven’t had running water for a little while,” Andrea said. “Our new tank is almost ready; they’ve gotten it set up but it has a couple small leaks they’re fixing.”
While the tank is out of action, they have to carry containers of water to the house.
Local wildlife also presented several challenges.
“We have rats because of all the grain and agriculture, and our houses are not weatherproof, which means that things can get into them a lot easier than into an American house,” she said.
A friend told her that his sister had an “extra” cat (who had already been named “Jimmy”) that she could have to deal with the rats, which led to a bit of an adventure for the cat.
“His sister lives about six or seven miles down the escarpment into the rift valley from here – so what she did is she put the cat in a gunny sack and the gunny sack in a cardboard box – and then she paid a motorcycle courier to bring this cardboard box with the cat in it up the escarpment,” Andrea said.
“By the time Jimmy got here he was a little bit in shock, so he kind of hid under the bed for about a day.”
Jimmy recovered quickly and happily settled in as an indoor/outdoor housecat.
“He catches lots of rats; they don’t come in the house now that Jimmy’s here,” she said.
They gave him the last name “Rodgers” because Jimmie Rodgers, the 1920s cowboy singer, is very popular in Kenya.
“Jimmy patrols and he’s also just a good pet cat,” Andrea said. “He sits on my lap when I’m working on things; he’s a housecat but he also goes outside and catches things.”
On one occasion, he brought a lizard back to the house.
“He was pretty mad that Richard took it back outside and let it go,” she said. “He thought we should keep it in the house and play with it, but we didn’t think that was a good idea.”
Safari ants are another part of the colorful wildlife in the area.
“We have these ants that come in a little row,” Andrea said. “They come out of their colony in a group and they travel in a line and they look for insects and food scraps.”
The ants will bite, but most people and animals are able to brush them off and get away.
“But if they get in your house, you have to get out for a few days and let them just do their thing,” she said. “We don’t really want them in the house because I don’t want to deal with leaving the house.”
The ants don’t like Sevin powder, kerosene or wood ash.
“So two or three times we’ve had to go out and try to deal with getting the house surrounded by wood ash and kerosene to chase the ants off,” Andrea said. “If you disturb their pattern, they usually find somebody else to go off and bother, so that’s what we did.”
Their house was once the home of the manager of the sawmill that sat on the land.
“My brother-in-law had it renovated for us about nine years ago, but it’s quite small and the renovation wasn’t really complete,” she said. “It doesn’t have a good electrical system, it has only one real bedroom and the kitchen is not really set up to have a regular stove in it.”
They are building a new house on a section of the property where another house once stood.
“Building a house here is not nearly as big of a financial or technical project as it is in the U.S., but it takes an awful lot of manpower,” she said.
