Denison native writes historical fiction set in local area

She enjoys the process of writing, but the work doesn’t always flow easily; she got stuck on the end of “The Longest Journey.”

“I knew that there was something big that had happened – and I thought I knew what it was when I first started writing – and then I decided that wasn’t going to work,” Hanigan-Kotz said.

The burial of Kristoffer was the end of the story, but she knew a terrible event was still missing.

It took two more weeks - while new ideas would come to her when she was trying to get to sleep.

“Then I’d have to get up in the middle of the night and I have to go and write it because I’ll have forgotten it by morning,” she said.

She finally found the right event to fill out the story.

Hanigan-Kotz said “The Longest Journey” is the first book of a trilogy.

“The second book is about the children of Karoline and Kristoffer, and some of the stories, again, will be real because those people actually existed,” she said. “The third will be on the youngest child. He disappeared; they thought he was dead but he wasn’t. He ran off and left his family behind.”