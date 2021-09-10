Denison officials begin to develop list of possible uses for American Rescue Plan Act funds

He said he met with Jean Heiden, a county supervisor, who provided a list of possible uses for the county’s ARPA funding.

The county has received $3.267 million.

Crawford listed two programs the supervisors are interested in combining with the city.

One is a new facility for county public health. Discussion at an August 24 supervisors’ meeting was that the building housing public health (the Annex on North Main near city hall) is too small and inadequate. Crawford said public health would meet the intent of ARPA.

The second of the two items to partner with is a wellness center, which is currently being studied by a wellness committee in Denison.

Crawford said that use is not as clear to him, based on his reading through the ARPA documents.

“I think it might qualify under public health and wellness in that it could provide a more open space for recreation for kids and others; elderly, for example, on a walking track. You could keep your distance. In a different type of facility people could be more bunched together,” he explained.

Following are other uses of the ARPA funds that were mentioned by Crawford and city council members.