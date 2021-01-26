Denison Planning & Zoning meets Thursday evening

Denison Planning & Zoning Commission

5:30 p.m., Thu., Jan 28

City Hall Council Chambers

To join the meeting virtually, call 1-978-990-5008 and enter access code 291309.

Members: Evan Blakley, Doug Dorhout, Sara Klatt, Phil Nichols, Gary Reisz, Mike Schrum, Mike Wright

Waive reading and approve minutes of August 27 meeting

Public Forum: citizen input for future agenda items

Continuing business: rezoning requests/suggestions, if any; annexation requests/suggestions, if any; zoning map suggestions, if any

New business: home-based businesses; Laub building proposal by Mike Bremser; proposed business at South Main and Highway 30; Buck Snort restaurant progress on Broadway

Old business: residential steel roofing (4th Avenue North and North 16th Street); outdoor dining area proposal: WESCO/Hollywood Bake Shop; other

Council and building inspector feedback and updates: temporary sales permit status passed by council (Chapter 122); R-1 setback passed by council; 16th Street Strong America condos; other