Denison police chief’s last day was Wednesday

He joined an Explorer program with the Lake City Police Department when he was in high school.

“It was a ride-along and they showed us different aspects of police work and showed us what it was like to be a police officer,” Schaffer said. “I became familiar with several of the officers there and that is what really piqued my interest in joining law enforcement. It has been a tremendous career for me.”

His first job was as a police officer in Lohrville for a few months before he started working part time at Lake City PD in the late 1970s.

“In 1980 I became the chief of police and left there in ‘82 to go to Carroll – but Lake City is my hometown,” Schaffer said.

He sees the new job as an opportunity to help out his hometown before he retires.

Schaffer said Denison has been like a second hometown for him.

“I’ve had a great experience here,” he said. “I’ve lived in Denison about as long as I’ve lived in Lake City.”

Schaffer lived in Denison for 10 years when he was a sergeant in the Iowa State Patrol and as the assistant district commander of the District 4 post in Denison.