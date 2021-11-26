Denison police chief’s last day was Wednesday

Schaffer heads to Lake City for new opportunity
Wednesday was Dan Schaffer’s last day at work as Denison’s police chief.
He submitted a formal letter of resignation, effective December 1, on November 2.
“An opportunity presented itself to go to work for the Lake City Police Department,” Schaffer told the Bulletin and Review. “It’s a good opportunity for me because that’s where my home is.”
He and his wife, Shelley, built a new home in Lake City in 2019.
Schaffer has been living in an apartment in Denison; he will move out over the Thanksgiving weekend.
He said his intention had always been to move to Lake City when he retired.
“I had never really conceived of doing anything but retiring from Denison but this was a unique opportunity that came along, and the city council was gracious to allow me to pursue that opportunity,” he said.
He will take over the position of Lake City Chief of Police next week.
“It affords me an opportunity to finish my career where I started it,” Schaffer said.
Lake City is Schaffer’s hometown – and it is where he first became interested in a career in law enforcement.
He joined an Explorer program with the Lake City Police Department when he was in high school.
“It was a ride-along and they showed us different aspects of police work and showed us what it was like to be a police officer,” Schaffer said. “I became familiar with several of the officers there and that is what really piqued my interest in joining law enforcement. It has been a tremendous career for me.”
His first job was as a police officer in Lohrville for a few months before he started working part time at Lake City PD in the late 1970s.
“In 1980 I became the chief of police and left there in ‘82 to go to Carroll – but Lake City is my hometown,” Schaffer said.
He sees the new job as an opportunity to help out his hometown before he retires.
Schaffer said Denison has been like a second hometown for him.
“I’ve had a great experience here,” he said. “I’ve lived in Denison about as long as I’ve lived in Lake City.”
Schaffer lived in Denison for 10 years when he was a sergeant in the Iowa State Patrol and as the assistant district commander of the District 4 post in Denison.
“I’ll take nothing but fond memories of Denison with me,” Schaffer said. “The people here have been tremendous to work with and I’ve made a lot of friends along the way. There have been a lot of interesting times in Denison, and I could not have been happier than to have spent the last five years here.”