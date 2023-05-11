Both rural and city carriers will pick up non-perishable food or paper items left by patrons’ mailboxes or mail slots this Saturday, May 13.

Examples of food needed include canned meats, canned soup, juice, vegetables, cereals, rice, noodles, ketchup, flour and sugar. Please do not include items that have expired or those in glass containers.

Stamp Out Hunger is again the theme of this year’s drive. Food pantries run by TAP usually run low on supplies this timeof year.

Union spokesperson Linda Currier says this is an easy way to help those less fortunate.

“Carriers have an extra burden on this day, but in the past our customres have been generous in sharing with others,” Currier said. “Remembering to put out a food item will help feed others.”

In addition to the four city carriers, Denison’s four rural route carriers will also be picking up donations.

At the end of the working day Saturday, carriers will get a total weight of the collection and then deliver it to TAP.

“It makes for a long day, but it’s something we feel is important and we don’t mind doing it,” Currier said.