It was a long and rewarding career for Doug Peters.

“I devoted a big part of my life to public service,” he said recently.

Peters officially retired on April 25 from the Denison Police Department, where he had served for 18 years, finishing his duties as the assistant police chief.

Peters had to retire as a police officer as he was approaching his 66th birthday, according to Iowa law, he said.

“It was an emotional time for me,” Peters said recalling his last day. “I spent 40 years in law enforcement. It took a big part of my adult life.”

Peters started his law enforcement career in Atlantic right after completing his associate degree in the police science program at Western Iowa Technical school in Sioux City.

After about a year-and-a-half in Atlantic, Peters moved back to LeMars, his hometown, serving in the police department there.

Later, he and his family moved to Carroll, where he served in a similar capacity for nearly 18 years.

During that time, Peters received a degree in criminal justice, then later a master’s degree in management from Bellevue University in Bellevue, Nebraska.

“I’m the first in my family to have a college degree,” he said.

After serving briefly as police chief in a small Nebraska town, Peters moved to Denison where he moved up the ranks from patrol officer to sergeant to assistant chief.

Peters has seen times of great satisfaction, like when he and another officer resuscitated a man from near death earning them a Life Saving Award from city officials.

“That was a nice recognition,” he said.

Peters served as a mentor to younger officers teaching them police procedures.

“That was rewarding,” he said.

There were tough times, too.

“You see people at their worse, whether they are the victim or the perpetrator. Those can be bad times,” he said.

Peters has seen many changes in law enforcement operations over the years, mainly in technology.

“We didn’t have body cams or cameras in cars when I started. And, traffic tickets were written by hand back then. Now, you have mobile computers in the car or one in the office,” he said.

Society has also changed in many ways compared to years ago, he added.

“We never locked doors in schools. You didn’t have to worry about violence in the schools,” he said.

During his career, Peters said his motto was to treat people with respect.

“I always tried to be fair and respectful. You work hard and do what you think is right, and believe in the Lord,” he said.

That way of thinking apparently paid off.

“I believe I got that respect back from the public,” Peters said.

Respect also came from his fellow officers.

“That’s a good feeling,” he said.

Peters praised his wife for her support over the many years.

“She’s been with me through all of this.”

Moving forward, Peters plans to be a part-time driver’s education teacher at the local high school.