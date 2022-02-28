Denison School Board votes for bonuses for staff

One-time money to acknowledge work during the pandemic

The Denison Community School Board on Monday voted to give all regular employees of the Denison Community School District a $2,000 bonus and to give substitutes who worked at least five days for the district a $500 bonus, as an acknowledgement for the extra work they’ve done during the coronavirus pandemic.

The bonus money will come from the district’s general fund.

School Board President Kris Rowedder said the district’s financial position is rather healthy because the district has been able to expend the COVID dollars on things outside of the general fund.

“Our general fund is sitting well, and I think it’s appropriate we do something,” she said. “I think it’s been a rough couple years. We’ve got the money and I think we should do it, otherwise our unspent balance is going to get high, too, and the state is going to want us to see us do something. I think put it toward our people.”

The vote to give the bonuses was 4-0, with board member John Held abstaining.

The board voted after discussing employee retention.

Superintendent Mike Pardun told board members that some school districts, and also private employers, have offered bonuses during what he called the COVID years, to staff that pulled together, filled in when people were missing, gave up prep periods and other things over the past few years.

Pardun said he’s seen bonuses range anywhere from $1,000 to $2,000, and $500 or around that figure for substitutes.

“We were thinking in that $2,000 range for a bonus and $500 for substitutes, in a one-time scenario,” he said.

“Your personnel is obviously your most valuable asset, so finding a way to retain them, make sure that you’re acknowledging them for their extra efforts in that time is something that, as employers, I know is important to you,” he said.

Pardun said the district has approximately 340 employees.