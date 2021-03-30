Denison school district among those chosen for GEAR UP grant application

Denison Community School District is among 13 public school district in the state selected as partners in applying for a GEAR UP grant to begin this fall.

GEAR UP is a federal program to increase college and career access and readiness for low-income, minority and first-generation students. If Iowa receives the grant, it will be the state’s third.

GEAR UP Iowa, administered by Iowa College Aid, supports students and families from seventh grade through the first year of college. The program helps schools provide services that include college and career exploration, academic support, “soft skill” development and assistance with college and financial aid applications.

GEAR UP Iowa also places coaches in schools and provides resources for school counselors and other staff. When GEAR UP Iowa students enroll in college, they receive a scholarship.

GEAR UP Iowa 1.0 received a $16.8 million matching grant to serve the high school class of 2014 in 17 districts. GEAR UP Iowa 2.0 received $22.4 million to serve the high school class of 2020 in 12 districts. GEAR UP Iowa 3.0, pending approval of the grant, is expected to serve the high school class of 2027 in the following districts that applied to be partners in Iowa College The 13 districts encompass about 6,300 students who will be in seventh grade this fall.