Denison School District considers establishing a career academy

However, a substantial amount of that revenue is already spoken for. Currently, $630,000 goes toward retiring bond debt.

The administration and board has put in its financial forecasting the possibility of the $630,000 bond going to $1.25 million beginning with fiscal year 2023-2024. Pardun said that is speculation depending on whether or not the district decides to do a project at Broadway elementary.

“Those are also just guesses on our part should we prioritize such a project,” he said.

Other penny sales tax revenue is allotted annually to upgrade the district’s transportation fleet and to replenish or replace technology, such as tablets for students. Ongoing facility maintenance is also paid for from the penny sales tax.

The Denison district has built up a balance of the sales tax revenue for use for future projects. A project list the board reviews each month shows how annual sale tax revenue and the balance funds might be used. However, none of the future projects listed have been decided upon.

Pardun explained that most of the money for the career academy will go toward some sort of space to deliver the programs, whether it’s something close to the high school or something done jointly with Western Iowa Tech.