Denison School District, education association approve 3% increase

Larry Andersen, the board vice president, added that a declining enrollment is also why it was a one year agreement.

This school year the district’s enrollment decreased by the equivalent of 100 students, based on the certified enrollment count taken in October. School districts saw some decrease in enrollment, with pandemic-related concerns as a driving force behind the decrease.

“We didn’t want to lock ourselves into two years not knowing what the enrollment is going to do next year,” Rowedder said.

Board member Joe Lally said he didn’t think it is good at any time to have more than a one-year agreement. Rowedder said sometimes an agreement of more than one year has advantages.

Lally continued he wished the state legislature would give multi-years of allowable growth and explained districts could do more serious planning if they know what allowable growth was going to be for more than one year in the future.

The state used to provide allowable growth figures for more than one year, Pardun and Rowedder pointed out.

The Denison Education Association had already ratified the agreement, Pardun said.