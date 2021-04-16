Denison School District, education association approve 3% increase

The Denison School Board on Monday approved the master contract with the Denison Education Association for the 2021-2022 year.
Superintendent Mike Pardun said no real language changes were made because a two-year agreement on language had been in place.
The negotiation was for a one-year agreement on salary.
The agreement adds $953 to the base salary, bringing it to $43,900.
Pay for extracurricular duties will remain the same at $270 per unit.
“We do a comparable to see where we would stack up with our starting base wage compared to other locations, and this puts us in a very competitive position certainly locally but also with school districts our size,” Pardun told board members.
He said the addition to the base salary represents a 3% increase. He pointed out it is more difficult to figure a percent increase than it used to be since insurance is now considered an illegal subject for bargaining, although from the board’s perspective, the district still pays the insurance bill. He continued that the district experienced a little bit of a decrease to its insurance cost.
“Our faculty has had a tough year – our faculty administration and support staff. We are in a very good financial position, and the goal to stay competitive were all driving factors in why we settled where we settled,” said Kris Rowedder, the board president.
Larry Andersen, the board vice president, added that a declining enrollment is also why it was a one year agreement.
This school year the district’s enrollment decreased by the equivalent of 100 students, based on the certified enrollment count taken in October. School districts saw some decrease in enrollment, with pandemic-related concerns as a driving force behind the decrease.
“We didn’t want to lock ourselves into two years not knowing what the enrollment is going to do next year,” Rowedder said.
Board member Joe Lally said he didn’t think it is good at any time to have more than a one-year agreement. Rowedder said sometimes an agreement of more than one year has advantages.
Lally continued he wished the state legislature would give multi-years of allowable growth and explained districts could do more serious planning if they know what allowable growth was going to be for more than one year in the future.
The state used to provide allowable growth figures for more than one year, Pardun and Rowedder pointed out.
The Denison Education Association had already ratified the agreement, Pardun said.
The board approved the master contract changes 4-1 with Lally voting no. Earlier in the meeting Lally said he didn’t like having the percent of the contract amount being higher (at 3%) than the 2021-2022 allowable growth of 2.4%.
The school board also approved by a 5-0 vote an increase at the same amount for the district’s support staff, which is composed of teaching associates, food service staff, health assistants, custodians, secretaries and buildings and ground staff.
The increase will put the starting wage for associates and food service staff at $12.98 per hour, health assistants at $19.76 per hour, custodians at $16.71 per hour, secretaries at $16.86 per hour and buildings and grounds staff at $21.46 per hour.
Pardun said most of the support staff works nine months out of the year, except for secretaries, custodians and buildings and ground. He added that food service positions are for nine months, but with the free and reduced lunch program, more food service staff is working in the summer months, as the food program can run through September 30 now. He added that not all the food service staff is needed all summer; the food service director rotates staff in the summer.
Administrative contracts, which were on the meeting agenda, were tabled to give more time to complete administrator evaluations.
Other agenda items
On other items, the school board took the following actions.
Approved the district’s annual participation in the Area Education Agency cooperative purchasing agreement for the 2021-2022 school year. The agreement is for most of the food supplies and some of the small wares, which increasing the district’s buying power, said Pardun.