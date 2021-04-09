Denison seeks to spruce up houses through Operation Paint Brush

Those six gallons and perhaps some more, if needed, purchased locally, will be used for Operation Paint Brush.

Studers Do It Best Hardware will sell paint to the city at cost. Ellis said he and City Manager/City Engineer Terry Crawford contacted two businesses in town that sell paint and Do It Best offered the best price.

Ellis said all the paint will be white because the cost of tinted paint is a little more expensive, and the city wants to get as much paint for the dollar as it can.

The application lists details about income requirements and what the homeowners have to do to have their house considered for paint through Operation Paint Brush.

People must provide a copy of their recent tax return and their most recent four pay stubs.

The application also lists the 2021 low-to-moderate income guidelines for household sizes of up to eight members.

“On our application we ask that the homeowners strip the bad spots on their house, not necessarily strip the entire house, but where the paint is chipping,” said Ellis. “They can give me a call, and I can drive by their house.”