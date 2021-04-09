Denison seeks to spruce up houses through Operation Paint Brush

For some time, the Denison Community Housing Agency and members of the Denison City Council have been considering ways to help people improve the exteriors of their homes.
One of these methods – Operation Paint Brush - was approved at Tuesday’s council meeting.
Operation Paint Brush was introduced to the council and housing agency by the city’s code enforcement officer, Colby Ellis.
Ellis explained that the goal of Operation Paint Brush is to help homeowners with low-to-moderate incomes who don’t have the funds to buy paint for their home’s exterior.
The city will set aside up to $750 from its low-to-moderate income (LMI) fund for paint for Operation Paint Brush.
However, Ellis said the city will provide paint for one house this year because he is not sure how many completed applications will be submitted for Operation Paint Brush’s inaugural year.
Applications will be available at city hall, 111 North Main Street, and at the office of the Chamber & Development Council of Crawford County, 18 South Main Street. Ellis is checking on getting the application posted on the city’s website, www.denisonia.com.
Operation Paint Brush recently received a grant of six gallons of paint through the Paint Iowa Beautiful program sponsored by Diamond Vogel Paint and Keep Iowa Beautiful.
Those six gallons and perhaps some more, if needed, purchased locally, will be used for Operation Paint Brush.
Studers Do It Best Hardware will sell paint to the city at cost. Ellis said he and City Manager/City Engineer Terry Crawford contacted two businesses in town that sell paint and Do It Best offered the best price.
Ellis said all the paint will be white because the cost of tinted paint is a little more expensive, and the city wants to get as much paint for the dollar as it can.
The application lists details about income requirements and what the homeowners have to do to have their house considered for paint through Operation Paint Brush.
People must provide a copy of their recent tax return and their most recent four pay stubs.
The application also lists the 2021 low-to-moderate income guidelines for household sizes of up to eight members.
“On our application we ask that the homeowners strip the bad spots on their house, not necessarily strip the entire house, but where the paint is chipping,” said Ellis. “They can give me a call, and I can drive by their house.”
Ellis said he would take before and after pictures of how the paint has been used, which is a requirement of the Paint Iowa Beautiful grant.
A subcommittee of the Denison Community Housing Agency will make the determination of the homeowner who receives the paint after looking at the exterior of the house.
After the city provides the paint, the homeowner has about three to four weeks to get their house painted.
Ellis said the city is also looking for volunteers willing to help homeowners paint their houses.
Mayor Pam Soseman said at a recent city council meeting that she had a couple church members contact her about volunteer opportunities.
The idea for Operation Paint Brush came from a similar program in Florida, which Ellis learned about through the American Association of Code Enforcement.
Ellis, who has been the city’s code enforcement officer for about a year and a half, said he has lived in the community his entire life and that Operation Paint Brush is a way to give back.