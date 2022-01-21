Denison sells bonds in amount of $2,250,000

Includes refunding old bonds to save $7,000

The Denison City Council approved a resolution for a bond purchase agreement in the amount of $2,250,000 with D.A. Davidson & Company, Des Moines on Tuesday.

The agreement also authorized the early redemption of outstanding bonds.

The average interest rate for the 2022 bond issue is 1.76%, said Scott Stevenson with D.A. Davidson & Company.

“It is still relatively low, but rates have definitely inched up some this year,” he said. “It is good to get things locked in now when the rates are still fairly low.”

The redemption, or refunding, is for the city’s 2014 bonds, which will save the city about $7,000, said Stevenson.

The savings is due to a lower interest rate.

The issuance of the bonds affirmed the city’s credit rating of A, where it has historically been.

Following are the uses of the bond revenue.

$2 million for the construction, reconstruction and improvements of waterways for levees, embankments and waterway structure; equipping the fire department with a truck; and refunding the outstanding balance of the city’s 2014 bonds

$250,000 to equip city hall and other city buildings with a generator

Also on Tuesday the city council approved a resolution to amend the current year’s budget.

The amendment adjusts revenues downward by $188,903 and expenses upward by $173,097. The amendment does not increase property taxes based on the current fiscal year.

Following are the adjustments to the revenue.

$3,000 increase to account for a swim team grant

$13,597 increase to account for a rec center grant

$174,000 decrease to account for a flood warning grant that was budgeted but not received

$59,000 decrease to account for the flood warning grant matching funds that did not need to be borrowed

$25,000 increase to account for sales of public works department equipment

$2,500 increase to account for a tourism grant that was returned by the FFA Boosters

Following are the adjustments to expenditures.

$20,000 increase for purchase of a skid loader for public works (amount is more than offset by the sales of public works equipment on the revenue side)

$165,000 increase for purchase of a snowplow for public works (to be taken from Road Use Tax fund)

$5,200 increase to rebuild snow plow blades at the airport

$3,000 increase for equipment repairs at the senior center

$3,000 increase for the swim team grant (offset by increase to revenue)

$2,500 increase to allow tourism board to spend the money returned by the FFA Boosters

$16,000 increase for an Arc flash study

$15,000 increase in estimated expenses related to the hiring of a police chief

$9,000 increase for a Brownfields grant application

$14,000 increase in estimated expenses related to hiring of a city administrator

$13,597 increase for rec center grant expenses (offset by increase to revenue)

$233,000 decrease for flood warning grant not received but budgeted

$139,800 increase for FEMA river embankment project

The city will use $362,000 in fund balances to balance the budget.

In other action, the city council approved the appointment of Annie Schrum to the Denison Community Housing Agency to replace Jean Heiden. Mayor Pam Soseman said Heiden was stepping down because of her commitment to serving on the county board of supervisors.