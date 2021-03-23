Denison signs agreement for one house with Homes for Iowa

The City of Denison had to sign a purchase agreement with Homes for Iowa before April 1 to keep the price at $75,000. On the first day of April, the price will jump to $80,000.

The city locked in the lower price by approving the agreement last Tuesday.

Even a $5,000 increase could be problematic for an initiative that wants to keep prices as affordable as possible for low-to-moderate income (LMI) families.

Homes for Iowa is an Iowa Prison Industries affordable housing initiative. The houses are built near the Newton Correctional Facility by offenders, who are trained in the skilled building trades.

The house will be located on an as yet unnumbered triangular-shaped vacant lot at the Corner of Avenue C and 2nd Avenue North.

On March 2, the city council approved a purchase agreement for $10,000 with the owner of the lot, Darlys Bauer.

The city is using money from its LMI fund to purchase the lot and the house. Region XII handles the application for Homes for Iowa houses.

Mayor Pam Soseman commented at the March 2 council meeting that the city will still get the Homes for Iowa house this year, although probably more toward fall.