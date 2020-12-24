Denison St. Anthony Clinic doctor among those to get first Moderna dose

He said the biggest problem with COVID-19 is it is difficult to tell the severity of the illness from patient to patient.

“Are they going to be one of the majority of people that do well or are they going to go south. This is a different disease because we’re used to, when somebody comes to the hospital, we have a pretty good idea, this is really bad or it’s not really bad.

“COVID is not like that. They (the patients) come in and they look fine, and four or five days later, you know, you’re putting in an endotracheal tube. You’re putting them on a ventilator. You’re calling the helicopter.”

Collison said those skeptical about getting the COVID-19 vaccine should go on rounds on with him and see the terrible destruction that he and his colleagues see.

“You should be afraid of the disease, not the cure,” he emphasized.

He said the vaccine is very safe.

“I’ve heard people say that the technology is different and untested. That’s really not true,” said Collison.