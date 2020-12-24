Denison St. Anthony Clinic doctor among those to get first Moderna dose

Dr. Maria Hernandez became the first staff from St. Anthony Clinic in Denison to receive a first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine manufactured by Moderna Inc.
The two-dose vaccine was approved for emergency use authorization by the Food and Drug Administration last Friday.
Hernandez, a urogynecologist, received the vaccine at St. Anthony Regional Hospital in Carroll. Other staff from St. Anthony Clinic in Denison are scheduled to get their vaccination next Tuesday.
A second dose of the Moderna vaccine is needed 28 days after the first dose.
The first vaccines at St. Anthony were administered shortly after 1:20 p.m. on Tuesday to three front-line workers at the hospital - Dr. Mark Collison, an internal medicine doctor who has been instrumental on the hospital’s COVID unit; Susan Kock, RN, who works in the emergency department; and Kim Eifler, who has been a housekeeper at St. Anthony for 19 years.
They were seated in front of a St. Anthony backdrop in a room on the fourth floor of the surgery center, while three nurses administered the vaccine at the same time.
The Moderna vaccine arrived at the hospital just before noon via Fed Ex.
St. Anthony is receiving 400 doses of Moderna initially, which represents a little bit more than half the staff at St. Anthony, said Ed Smith, the hospital’s president and CEO.
“We’re confident that as the supplies are renewed we’ll get the rest of the rest of our staff as well when we move into Phase 2 with other essential workers and older people in the community,” he said.
Smith was elated to receive the initial shipment of Moderna vaccine.
“I’m going to tell you it’s Christmas week and when that package came in, it felt like Christmas. My heart was full of joy,” he said.
Smith said the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, which received emergency use authorization on December 11, will be distributed to area nursing homes on December 28.
He continued that as vaccinations begin at nursing homes and other long-term care facilities, “there is going to be a real opportunity for loved ones to visit their loved ones. The sacrifice that’s been made by long-term care residents and their families has been great, and this is really exciting to basically reopen our doors for visitation in the foreseeable future.”
Before that happens, though, widespread community acceptance of the vaccine and vaccination will need to take place.
Mitigation measures that are currently in place will need to continue until widespread vaccination is achieved.
After Collison, Koch and Eifler were vaccinated, the other patient-facing staff received their shots.
In the near future, vaccinations will expand to others.
“What we are being told is next month we’ll start taking care of other essential workers in the community and individuals age 75 and greater,” Smith said.
He said public safety organizations, police, fire and similar, are in the first phase of the vaccine.
Smith said his understanding is, as the vaccine rolls out in January, the term “essential worker” will be reintroduced and those with jobs at grocery stores, meat packing plants and similar jobs, and older individuals who are not residents of assisted living and nursing home facilities, will have the opportunity to be vaccinated.
Collison, 67, said COVID is the worst thing by far he’s seen in 40 years of practicing medicine.
“It’s just been a magnitude that I couldn’t imagine. I saw some pictures from the early 1900s (the Spanish influenza or H1N1 pandemic of 1918-1999) and I saw wards full of people and the nurses walking around, they looked all hooded up,” he said.
“This is kind of like that. We have a COVID unit we had to make out of a wing of the hospital and there’s just a whole bunch of things that have to be done quickly and to take care of all these people. I’ve never seen anything like it,” Collison added.
He said the biggest problem with COVID-19 is it is difficult to tell the severity of the illness from patient to patient.
“Are they going to be one of the majority of people that do well or are they going to go south. This is a different disease because we’re used to, when somebody comes to the hospital, we have a pretty good idea, this is really bad or it’s not really bad.
“COVID is not like that. They (the patients) come in and they look fine, and four or five days later, you know, you’re putting in an endotracheal tube. You’re putting them on a ventilator. You’re calling the helicopter.”
Collison said those skeptical about getting the COVID-19 vaccine should go on rounds on with him and see the terrible destruction that he and his colleagues see.
“You should be afraid of the disease, not the cure,” he emphasized.
He said the vaccine is very safe.
“I’ve heard people say that the technology is different and untested. That’s really not true,” said Collison.
“There have been other mRNA (messenger RNA) vaccines out there. This is one of the early ones but it’s not a virus that’s alive or dead; it’s just a part of a protein that guides the cells into making something that looks like part of the virus, and the body recognizes that, so it’s using your own defenses,” he explained. “It’s not like we’re putting something infectious into somebody. It’s safer than the influenza vaccine. It’s just really important that everybody gets vaccinated, and it really discourages me when I’m in the unit and I hear people say they don’t want to get the shot.”
Collison said he’s never been that concerned about his own safety but concerned about taking the virus home.
“But this is what we’ve signed up for,” he said.
Collison said the real heroes in the medical field are the nurses.
“I am there for 15 minutes or so, and they are there eight hours, 10 hours, 12 hours, so I’m really, really excited for the nurses. They have done exceptionally.”
Kock said when COVID-19 reached the area the protocol was to limit the number of people going in and out of rooms, and that started with visitor restrictions.
“As nurses we also started working on tasks that we normally might not do on a daily basis, so we were doing all of our phlebotomies, we were doing all of our blood cultures, we were drawing arterial blood gases on these patients. We were working with radiology to set them up. We were the primary person that cared for that patient throughout their stay in the emergency department,” she said.
She couldn’t say how many people she’s treated for COVID but did say she’s been with a couple of people when they passed away from COVID.
“It’s terrible. It’s the hardest part of our jobs because these are usually a vulnerable population and they are separated from their families. It’s an honor and privilege to be with them, no matter what the phase of the disease they are in,” Kock said.
She said it was an honor and privilege and gave her gratitude to be in a position to receive the vaccine.
“We’ve been battling this for nine months on a daily basis, for the most part. It’s just one more piece of protection for ourselves and our families when we go home,” she said.
Eifler said she has been waiting for a vaccine to be developed and arrive since March when she knew a vaccine was the only way out of the pandemic.