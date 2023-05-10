Denison High School seniors took a trip to the Iowa State Capitol on April 19.

It’s an annual field trip for students, who make the trip as part of senior year social studies curriculum.

“I’m thankful we’re able to do that and give our students that experience,” said Crystal Holt, Denison High School social studies teacher. “A lot of our students, this is the first time they’ve gotten to go there.”

Students spilt into small groups and went around the Capitol with tour guides, visiting various locations including the House, Senate and library.

“Just all the little nooks and crannies,” said Christian Schmadeke, a senior at Denison High School. “The tour guides showed us some things you wouldn’t have otherwise known in you went there by yourself.”

Schmadeke said this was the second time he has toured the capitol. His uncle, Rep. John Forbes, had taken the family on a tour once before.

It was a first-time experience for Denison senior Marlin Garcia, who found the trip interesting.

Both Garcia and Schmadeke were fascinated by the history relating to a destructive fire at the Capitol in 1904.

“You could tell the style changed with the fire,” Garcia said. “They ended up changing the style of one side of the building because of the fire. I liked the way it originally looked better.”

Holt said that some schools make a Capitol visit in younger grades, but working it into the senior curriculum was strategic.

“We felt it was better to do it when the students are older because they have more of an understanding of the processes of government and the structure,” she said. “They understand and see how it works at the state level.