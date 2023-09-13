People from near and far will travel to Denison this weekend for the ninth annual Tri City BBQ Fest.

The free event will kick off at 5 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 15, and continue through Saturday, Sept. 16, with two divisions teams can compete in.

Paul Plumb, executive director of the Chamber & Development Council of Crawford County, said it is a Kansas City Barbecue Society sanctioned event, and teams can compete in the KCBS Masters or the amateur Backyard BBQ division.

As a sanctioned event, Plumb said they hope to have a minimum of 25 teams signed up to compete by this weekend. He said there will also be a People’s Choice BBQ competition at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, where you can purchase ribs from the individuals competing in this event and vote for your favorite.

The nonprofit event is held on Main Street and Broadway, with parking in the surrounding neighborhoods.

On Friday evening, the food court, beer garden and kids zone all open at 5 p.m., and “In Due Time” takes the Broadway Dental stage with live music. At 7 p.m. “Arch Allies” takes the stage, and at 10:30 p.m. “Tribute to Jenni Rivera by Cintas Acuario.” The music wraps up, and the beer tent closes at midnight.

At 10 a.m. on Saturday, the BBQ Fest will re-open with the Kids Zone, WESCO 5k Fun Run and Quilt Show and Sale at McHenry House. The food vendors and beer garden will open at 11 a.m. The Hog Wild Car Show starts at noon, and Magical Moments characters, including Spiderman, Live Action Mermaid and Cinderella, will be at the event until 3 p.m.

The lineup of bands on Saturday includes “The Boyer River Band” at 1 p.m., “Daniel & The Deliverance” at 3 p.m., “Decoy” at 5 p.m., “Tyler Rich” at 7 p.m. and “Adam Doleac” at 9 p.m.

The awards ceremony will be held at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, but the fun is not over yet. Along with live music, there will be four Omaha Circus Arts Fire Shows by the Kids Zone throughout the evening. At 10:30 p.m., the KDSN After Party begins and the event closes at midnight.

Businesses in the uptown district of Denison will also be open during the event for shopping. A map and additional information about the festival can be found at tricitybbq.com.