Denison to pursue free schematic drawing to continue wellness center planning

“We were where we think we could build this structure, but then where’s the business plan to pay for it year by year?” Curnyn said.

“Denison has had some things built and done these past years without the community’s blessing, and I don’t want to have the city in that position ever again,” he continued. “So, again, are we better off waiting to know if the school is going to be a partner and if the school is going to be a partner then yes, we may be able. The business plan is going to be potentially easier to come up with, and not have the cart in front of the horse, so to speak.”

“We can’t do it by ourselves,” Councilman John Granzen said. “Until we know for sure that the school is going to be in with us, I can’t see spending money on it.”

Brownmiller said he wasn’t at the meeting Friday morning to request spending money on the 2009 plan redesign either, but was there to provide input.

“I think a lot can continue to be done. I think the process can continue without that,” he said. “It’s just that, you know, in fairness to Mike Wachal, from Davis, they’ve put in some time and done some things for nothing. I don’t know what they’re expecting.”