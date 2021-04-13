Denison to pursue free schematic drawing to continue wellness center planning

Paying for plan redesign at this point
seen as putting cart before the horse
Denison city officials on Friday decided they could not justify spending around $20,000 toward the redesign of plans for a recreation center done in 2009 and instead want to get a schematic drawing done for free as a step to continue planning for a wellness center.
The decision was also made in light that no partner has committed to a project that the city could not construct and maintain on its own, city officials also agreed.
The special city council meeting was called at 7:30 a.m. Friday with the agenda to discuss and possibly make a motion on paying for updated plans and a topographical study for a wellness center.
In an email sent Thursday evening to City Manager/City Engineer Terry Crawford, Mike Wachal with Davis Design, Lincoln, Nebraska, said depending on how much the city and wellness center committee wanted to do, the cost of the design services would between $12,000 and $25,000, and probably closer to $20,000.
Davis Design had developed the 2009 plans for what was then called a recreation center.
“I don’t think any of us realized we were talking about this much cost,” Crawford said later in the meeting.
“I had no idea it would be that much,” Mayor Pam Soseman agreed.
Crawford added that Wachal was just doing what he was asked – what it would take to revise the 2009 drawings for a recreation center into the current thinking for a wellness center.
The wellness committee and city officials have also been meeting with Jim Svoboda with Sprung Buildings. He will be asked to do the schematic drawing.
After a wellness center committee meeting last Wednesday, committee members, city officials and Wachal and Svoboda met behind (on the east side of) the aquatic center to look at a potential site for a Sprung building. The relatively flat land is owned by the city and is the site of sand volleyball courts.
A Sprung building uses a fabric membrane system instead of bricks and mortar.
Soseman said she was told by Svoboda that while a bricks and mortar structure could cost $280 to $300 per square foot, a Sprung building would cost $50 per square foot.
Soseman and Steve Brownmiller, who is a member of the wellness center committee and was at Friday’s meeting, both said Svoboda had the information he needed from the visit to the potential site to do a schematic drawing.
At the beginning of the meeting, Crawford told city council members that discussion with the wellness center committee has centered around trying to involve the school and have the school as a partner.
He said this is not only because of the wellness center aspects of the project but what he calls a field house portion of the project that has been considered.
He said the field house portion could be a Sprung building that would be bigger than two gymnasiums and would have a flooring surface that would accommodate multiple sports, not just basketball and volleyball, typically played on a wooden floor, but flooring appropriate for indoor soccer and other activities.
Crawford said the conventional part of the wellness center could line up north of the aquatic center and then the gymnasium or fieldhouse portion could go where the sand volleyball area is, and the two parts could be connected by a covered breezeway.
The alignment would not affect the mini golf course, which was renovated by volunteer effort beginning in 2019 and on into 2020.
“In this way, hopefully the school board has to consider all of this, and they haven’t really made decisions. Mike Pardun (the superintendent) has been at all the meetings, keeping them abreast of our discussion,” Crawford continued.
He added that Brownmiller and Tim Stuart are heading up the wellness center committee’s effort.
Crawford continued, “I think they feel that for the project to move forward for the city, it’s necessary for us to have the school as a partner.”
Soseman asked Brownmiller if what she envisions – a brick and mortar building to the front and a Sprung building behind the aquatic center – is what the wellness center committee is thinking of.
“Possibly,” Brownmiller replied. “I mean, ideally.”
But he added that he didn’t think anyone on the committee knew that the flat piece of property behind of the aquatic center was available.
He continued that the committee is not committing to any company yet.
“We’re still really doing the fact finding here and some investigating,” Brownmiller said. “He’s (Svoboda) already kind of looking at the site and the size to see how this structure would fit in there and would it be more than just what the gymnasium space would be for – these multiple purpose activities - or would there be enough space to include weight lifting, a workout area, an aerobic area, indoor walking track.
“He was kind of, in his mind, trying to grasp what we wanted and if there was space there, if everything could fit under one roof, it might be possible to not have a lot of bricks and mortar. I don’t know,” Brownmiller added.
Soseman spoke about grant opportunities that she and Crawford had discussed with Chris Whitaker from Region XII Council of Governments. She said Whitaker is willing to write the grant applications for the city.
One grant, from the Union Pacific Railroad Company, is due in May, and Soseman said it had been discussed about Whitaker starting to work on that application.
Councilman Greg Miller said it would be nice if grant money from the Union Pacific could be used for studies
“I don’t think the city could afford to do a lot of this, I’m afraid,” Miller continued. “We have trouble with our streets let alone…”
“This is really the first step in getting the project going actually,” Crawford said. “It would be a big step in starting the plans for the project but it also provides the committee something to raise funds with and show everyone - the public, businesses and groups that are being talked to during the fundraising - that we don’t have an old idea; we have a current idea that will work better for all our needs.”
Soseman added that the wellness center committee is also establishing an endowment fund to help pay for the upkeep of a wellness center after it is constructed.
As the school district has not committed to the project, Councilman Corey Curnyn asked, “Are we being hasty by proceeding with anything without knowing the school is going to be a partner? The city alone cannot afford to do this.”
Curnyn later said that a wellness center is something he wanted to be in Denison his entire life, and that when the former rec center committee was meeting, he sat in on some of those discussions.
“We were where we think we could build this structure, but then where’s the business plan to pay for it year by year?” Curnyn said.
“Denison has had some things built and done these past years without the community’s blessing, and I don’t want to have the city in that position ever again,” he continued. “So, again, are we better off waiting to know if the school is going to be a partner and if the school is going to be a partner then yes, we may be able. The business plan is going to be potentially easier to come up with, and not have the cart in front of the horse, so to speak.”
“We can’t do it by ourselves,” Councilman John Granzen said. “Until we know for sure that the school is going to be in with us, I can’t see spending money on it.”
Brownmiller said he wasn’t at the meeting Friday morning to request spending money on the 2009 plan redesign either, but was there to provide input.
“I think a lot can continue to be done. I think the process can continue without that,” he said. “It’s just that, you know, in fairness to Mike Wachal, from Davis, they’ve put in some time and done some things for nothing. I don’t know what they’re expecting.”
Curnyn, who is with Midwest Tennis & Track and Midwest FieldTurf, of Denison, offered that if the Sprung building would become the choice and if Svoboda can come up with a size that would work for the structure, someone outside of Davis Design should be able to at least put together some kind of CAD (computer-aided drafting) drawing with the committee’s input and the vision of the type of activities the spaces should be used for.
“Some conceptual drawing,” Curnyn continued. “Conceptual drawings, most people will do them for free – not the actual architectural drawing – but to get a color rending and the conceptual, that should be done for free. We do that all the time.”
Councilman David Loeschen pointed out that a viable drawing could be used to show to the school board and to the public, and that the city could submit a grant application to Union Pacific showing what the funds would be used for. He added that in order to get grant funds, there has to be a clear direction how the funds are going to be used.
Crawford said he agreed with Curnyn, in that all that is needed at this time is a conceptual drawing to keep the effort moving.
Dennis Fineran, a former Denison mayor and former Denison city employee, spoke at Friday’s meeting about not wanting property taxpayers to pay for a wellness center.
“I’m not against your rec center or wellness center or whatever you want to call it. I’m against paying for it,” Fineran said.
He spoke about how much of his tax bill goes to the city and the school. He suggested that a surcharge be added to electric, water, wastewater and natural gas utilities, adding that in that way, those that rent their homes will also be paying toward the wellness center.
Soseman countered that, on the flip side, she looks at the library and the swimming pool as being amenities for the city that create a draw for people to come to Denison, to live and work in Denison and to spend money at the local stores.
“I think we need to do our best,” she added. “This committee is doing their best to make sure we write some grants and that we will have an endowment to bring the cost down.”
Granzen said he agreed with others and was in favor of not spending anything on a redesign of a study until the school is onboard with the project.
“Without the school on board, we’re shot in the foot,” he said. “There’s no way we can do it on our own.
“I’m still with Denny Fineran,” Granzen added. “We have to show and prove we can afford to maintain the place. We don’t need to go with what we did with the pool, and you don’t do anything pool for 30 years and it’s costing you $200,000, $300,000 to replace this that and the other thing.”
Crawford said he would get back to Wachal and explain that the city is not quite ready for a redesign of the 2009 study.
“We want to pursue all avenues and get up to speed on the project, and we don’t want to get the cart before the horse,” he said.
Loeschen said to Brownmiller that by the council not going with the study, it should not take any wind out of the sails for the project.