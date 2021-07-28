 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Dennis Nelson
0 comments

Dennis Nelson

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Dennis Nelson, 77, died Monday, July 26, at his home in Charter Oak.

Inurnment with military honors will be conducted at St. Paul Cemetery (Rickett's Road) on Thursday, August 5, at 10 a.m.

Survivors include three sons, Dale Nelson, of Onawa, and John Nelson and Dean Nelson, both of Fargo, North Dakota; one granddaughter; two siblings, Earl Nelson, of Charter Oak, and Kathleen Mohr, of Charter Oak; and long-term girlfriend, Karen Mitchell, of South Sioux City, Nebraska.

The Huebner Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Charities provide housing to collapse survivors

Related to this story

Most Popular

Funding for the fair
Local

Funding for the fair

  • Updated

Wes Nordquist (left), Availa Bank Vice-President and Loan Officer, and Jay Mendlik, Denison market president, presented a check for $2,000 fro…

Local

Joyce Binning

A private celebration of life for Joyce Binning, 76, of Denison, will be conducted at a later date.

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics