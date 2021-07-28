Dennis Nelson, 77, died Monday, July 26, at his home in Charter Oak.
Inurnment with military honors will be conducted at St. Paul Cemetery (Rickett's Road) on Thursday, August 5, at 10 a.m.
Survivors include three sons, Dale Nelson, of Onawa, and John Nelson and Dean Nelson, both of Fargo, North Dakota; one granddaughter; two siblings, Earl Nelson, of Charter Oak, and Kathleen Mohr, of Charter Oak; and long-term girlfriend, Karen Mitchell, of South Sioux City, Nebraska.
The Huebner Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.