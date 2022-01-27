 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Dennis Pirwitz

Visitation for Dennis Pirwitz, 62, of Charter Oak, will be conducted from 2 to 4 p.m. on Saturday, January 29, at the Huebner Funeral Home in Denison with a prayer service at 4 p.m.

He died Tuesday, January 25, at his home.

