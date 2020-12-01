Despite changes caused by COVID, Hospice remembrance service continues to honor patients, support families

November was Hospice and Palliative Care Awareness Month, and as part of the observance each year, Crawford County Home Health, Hospice & Public Health conducts a service of remembrance at Crawford County Memorial Hospital in Denison.
With COVID-19 mitigation measures in place, an in-person service was not possible so the hospice program went with a virtual link-up.
Emilee Lakner, a social worker with Crawford County Home Health, Hospice & Public Health, said about 12 people connected their computers to the virtual ceremony, some with multiple family members watching on the computer.
A virtual service was a challenge in that the hospice staff didn’t get to see family members in person, she added.
“That’s the biggest thing that we like about the in-person remembrance service. We get to see the family members again and hug them,” said Lakner.
Those who connected with the service were able to speak briefly before and after the service.
“Some people chose to keep their cameras off, which was fine, and others we were able to see, which was neat. They got to share a little bit about their loved one,” she said.
A central part of the service of remembrance is the tree of lights, decorated with ornaments bearing the names of the people that the hospice program has taken care of during a year’s time (this year from October 1, 2019-September 30, 2020). The tree of lights is on display at the hospital. It has been moved closer to the entrance this year so it can be seen by people who go to the front desk to check in.
An important and often emotional part of the service of remembrance is the placement of ornaments on the tree by family members. That, of course, was not possible this year. Lakner and one of her coworkers decorated the tree with ornaments.
“That brought back a lot of memories for us, but it was not quite the same as the families decorating the tree,” she said.
Overall, hospice has had to operate differently this year.
Lakner said restrictions on allowing family members to see hospice patients depend on the facility.
“There are a lot of restrictions at different nursing facilities, but a lot of time with end-of-life situations, the families are able to get in and see their loved ones at end of life,” Lakner said.
She continued that the hospice program this year has focused on finding new ways to see patients and, for the family members from long distances away, to see their loved one, especially if the hospice patient is in a facility.
“We’ve done a lot of Facetime visits where we were able to go into the room and Facetime with family members. Or we’ve sat outside the windows of our patients and called them on the phone. We’ve done a lot of visits like that,” Lakner said.
“It’s been a little difficult to be there but it has also given us a new view on a lot of things. We’ve found a lot of different ways to make things happen that we maybe wouldn’t have thought of before,” she added.
Lakner said some of the new measures adopted during the pandemic can be useful going forward.
“Especially with the service of remembrance,” she said. “We had a lot of people from out of the area and out of state that joined this year. It was neat to see that.
“We hope we will have the service in-person next year and to also have the service online so others who live a distance away or are unable get out of their homes can join in. That has actually made things a little bit better.”