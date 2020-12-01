Despite changes caused by COVID, Hospice remembrance service continues to honor patients, support families

An important and often emotional part of the service of remembrance is the placement of ornaments on the tree by family members. That, of course, was not possible this year. Lakner and one of her coworkers decorated the tree with ornaments.

“That brought back a lot of memories for us, but it was not quite the same as the families decorating the tree,” she said.

Overall, hospice has had to operate differently this year.

Lakner said restrictions on allowing family members to see hospice patients depend on the facility.

“There are a lot of restrictions at different nursing facilities, but a lot of time with end-of-life situations, the families are able to get in and see their loved ones at end of life,” Lakner said.

She continued that the hospice program this year has focused on finding new ways to see patients and, for the family members from long distances away, to see their loved one, especially if the hospice patient is in a facility.

“We’ve done a lot of Facetime visits where we were able to go into the room and Facetime with family members. Or we’ve sat outside the windows of our patients and called them on the phone. We’ve done a lot of visits like that,” Lakner said.