Diane Riessen
Diane Riessen

Funeral services for Diane Riessen, 65, of Ricketts, will be conducted at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, May 22, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Schleswig with burial at Morgan Cemetery in Schleswig.

Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Friday, May 21, at the Huebner Funeral Home in Schleswig.

The Huebner Funeral Home in Schleswig is in charge of arrangements.

She died Monday, May 17, at her home.

Survivors include her husband, Brad Riessen, of Ricketts; children, Melissa Wentzel, of Albert Lea, Minnesota, and Cody Johnson, of Saint Paul, Minnesota; three grandchildren; and a brother, Jim Neumann, of Kiron.

