Funeral services for Diane Riessen, 65, of Ricketts, will be conducted at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, May 22, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Schleswig with burial at Morgan Cemetery in Schleswig.

Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Friday, May 21, at the Huebner Funeral Home in Schleswig.

The Huebner Funeral Home in Schleswig is in charge of arrangements.

She died Monday, May 17, at her home.