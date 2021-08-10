Different paths to the priesthood intertwine in a team approach

Fr. Cronin and Fr. Jose serve parishioners in Denison, Manilla, Manning and Vail
Two priests from vastly different paths in life began serving parishioners in Denison, Manilla, Manning and Vail on July 7.
Fr. Michael Cronin, the new pastor, said that he and Fr. Shinoj Jose, the new assistant parochial vicar, will take a team approach in serving the parishioners and their communities.
“I knew Fr. Jose from attending different professional development programs but this is the first time we will be working together in a parish setting,” Fr. Cronin said.
Fr. Cronin grew up in Holstein and was attending the University of Northern Iowa (UNI) in Cedar Falls when he felt God calling him to the priesthood.
Fr. Jose grew up in the state of Kerala in southern India. He said his calling to the priesthood was a more gradual life journey inspired by the priests in his parish, with support from his family and others.
“I was very active in the parish. I told God to direct me in the way that He wants,” said Fr. Jose.
He lost his father when he was six years old and his mother worked at a convent farm to provide for her three children and herself. The nuns at the convent were also a source of great support for Fr. Jose’s spirituality.
Like Fr. Jose, Fr. Cronin was influenced by the pastors in his home parish, Our Lady of Good Counsel. But his eyes were set on a different career. He enrolled at UNI with the intent to become an accountant. He likes how numbers balance out.
That course changed when he was introduced to business management information systems. He liked the idea of being the middle man, a consultant between businesses that need technology and the companies that supply technology.
But God intervened at a time when Fr. Cronin was serving at the Newman Center on the UNI campus, helping priests with a program in which non-Catholics join the Catholic faith.
“It was people joining the Catholic faith because their significant other was Catholic, or those who had been baptized into the Catholic faith and then drifted away,” he explained.
They were initiated into the Catholic faith on the Easter Vigil, the evening before Easter Sunday.
He had spent his junior year at UNI working on that program, talking with candidates and their dreams for the future.
“As the candidates were baptized, I saw the joy on people’s faces and wanted to continue to see that, helping people find that same joy,” Fr. Cronin said. “I had never been open to the priesthood before, but God untied some “knots of fear.”
He had planned to drive home to Holstein the next day but was so excited he left that night. While his parents were surprised by his early arrival, Fr. Cronin did not share what had happened to him at the Easter vigil.
“I knew I was very excited and emotional at the time, so I wanted to make sure what I saw from God was authentic,” he explained. “I spent the next year (his senior year) praying and reflecting.”
He commented that, in the end, his experiences at UNI did help him become a middle man, only instead of connecting businesses with the technology, he is connecting people with God.
The paths after ordination
Fr. Jose was ordained in 2010. Among his mentors was Fr. Tom Flanagan, the rector of Opus Spiritus Santi (the Holy Spirit Community). Fr. Jose first met Fr. Flanagan because his duties included visiting members of the community in other nations, including those in India.
After being ordained, Fr. Jose served as an assistant parish priest, was appointed to train young seminarians and then was a pastor in a small mission parish.
It was through Fr. Flanagan and support from Bishop Walker Nicklaus that Fr. Jose came to the United States and the Diocese of Sioux City in 2015.
Fr. Jose said his family was very happy when he told them he was going to the United States, although they would miss each other.
He keeps in contact with his family, including his sister’s two children, by Facetime and other internet communications.
“I try to go back to India once a year to visit my mother,” he added.
His first assignment in the diocese connected him with his mentor again. He served as the assistant pastor to Fr. Flanagan at St. Joseph’s in Milford for two years.
His first winter in northern Iowa was a challenge.
“I had a lot of great support from friends in Milford to get me the right clothing,” Fr. Jose said.
His next assignment was to serve the parishes in Carroll County. He did that for four years before being assigned to serve Denison, Manilla, Manning and Vail.
“I am very much humbled by the support of and the welcome from the churches and that the parishioners have shown me,” Fr. Jose said.
Fr. Cronin was ordained in June 2015 and began serving the Cathedral of the Epiphany in Sioux City, the largest parish in the Sioux City Diocese where 90-95% of the parishioners are Latino.
He took a program to become immersed in the Latino culture and Spanish language. The first year of his priesthood he took 8-10 weeks off to work on Spanish.
His gifts in the ministry and his bilingual skills led him to be assigned in 2017 to St. Mary’s in Storm Lake, which also has a large Latino membership.
Fr. Cronin liked serving a parish that had a Catholic school as he was able to work with the students as the chaplain of St. Mary High School and also be involved in enrollment and recruitment, as well as serving the church.
However, he knew last year that he would receive another assignment because of the merging of parishes due to a lack of priests.
He said, “2020 was a unique year for me not only because of the pandemic, but also because the diocese announced a year in advance that my position at St. Mary’s was going to be eliminated.”
After the announcement, Fr. Cronin turned to the task of preparing St. Mary’s to continue to carry out the jobs he had been doing by relying on others, whether clergy or lay people.
“God, in His infinite wisdom, was preparing me for what was to come,” Fr. Cronin said.
That preparation was to serve Denison, Vail, Manilla and Manning.
“I love serving another parish that has a Catholic school,” said Fr. Cronin.
He has faith that it is no coincidence, but God’s plan that he and Fr. Jose began serving St. Rose at the same time that Angie Stangl became the new principal of St. Rose School.
He said he and Fr. Jose are a good complement to each other.
“Fr. Jose and I both have gifts to offer, and by taking more of a team approach, we will be able to share our different gifts with people,” he added.
Fr. Jose said his view for his life as well as for the people he ministers to is to connect them with God and guide them to be the best people they can be.
“People are always welcome to come to me as a priest and a person,” he said. “I will be there.”
Fr. Cronin is becoming acquainted with the parishioners he serves and is also looking forward to the start of the new school year.
“People have been so kind and amazing and welcoming,” Fr. Cronin said. “They have made me feel at home.”