Different paths to the priesthood intertwine in a team approach

He keeps in contact with his family, including his sister’s two children, by Facetime and other internet communications.

“I try to go back to India once a year to visit my mother,” he added.

His first assignment in the diocese connected him with his mentor again. He served as the assistant pastor to Fr. Flanagan at St. Joseph’s in Milford for two years.

His first winter in northern Iowa was a challenge.

“I had a lot of great support from friends in Milford to get me the right clothing,” Fr. Jose said.

His next assignment was to serve the parishes in Carroll County. He did that for four years before being assigned to serve Denison, Manilla, Manning and Vail.

“I am very much humbled by the support of and the welcome from the churches and that the parishioners have shown me,” Fr. Jose said.

Fr. Cronin was ordained in June 2015 and began serving the Cathedral of the Epiphany in Sioux City, the largest parish in the Sioux City Diocese where 90-95% of the parishioners are Latino.

He took a program to become immersed in the Latino culture and Spanish language. The first year of his priesthood he took 8-10 weeks off to work on Spanish.