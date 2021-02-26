DMS students perform Aladdin

The Denison Middle School Vocal Music Department presented the musical Disney’s Aladdin Jr. Thursday at the Denison High School Fine Arts Center.
Cast
Genie: Tayla Brodersen
Aladdin: Ethan Olsen
Babkak: Violet Christensen
Omar: Rosalynn Mex
Kassim: Nallely Rivera
Aladdin’s friends: Isabel Guiterrez and Gracie Schillerberg
Jasmine: Gaby Cardenas
Sultan: Nash Langenfeld
Jafar: Cody Schulte
Iago: Hannah Ewoldt
Show owner: Ashton Randeris
Razoul: Roman Bygness
Guards: Adonay Arellano and Gavin Schmadeke
Beggars: Tiffany Ramirez, Alisson Perez and Jasmyne Aherns
Apple vendor: Brigid Bonner
Fortune teller: Kierra Shull
Attendants: Brandon Lopez and Johnny Lopez
Prince Abdullah: Samuel Salazar
Isir: Janet Castillo
Manal: Isabel Jepsen
Rajah: Charlotte Schrum
Spooky voice and Cave of Wonders: Charlye Cervantes
8th grade ensemble: Maite Arreola, Lauren Herrig, Kim Ramirez, Karla Sanchez
7th grade ensemble: Deanna Anderson, Azucena Bartolon, Yameli Bello, Aaliyah Buter, Cesar Cardona, Dianne Castillo, Ashlyn Dionicio, Kenia Moreno, Taryn Oxendale, John Parr, Gracen Plagge, Katerin Rodriquez, Ywar Tha
6th grade ensemble: Marley Boettger, Madison Barbeau, Landen Cadwell, Alejandra Cardenas, Neylis Cordona, Grace Collins, Paige Ewoldt, Grant Fink, Evelyn Franco, Amy Garcia, Cooper Gehlsen, Isadora Gutierrez, Alexander Henningsen, Emily Htoo, Carly Ledesma, Yessica Lucas, Jenna Meadows, Ken Morales, Jessie Moran, Tayli Oxendale, Katherine Ramirez, Wilmide Riphin, Wilson Riphin, Ashley Saravia, Lizzy Terlisner, Allisyn Ullrich
Directed by Tylor Schulte