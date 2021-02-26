 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
DMS students perform Aladdin
0 comments

DMS students perform Aladdin

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The Denison Middle School Vocal Music Department presented the musical Disney’s Aladdin Jr. Thursday at the Denison High School Fine Arts Center.

A gallery of photos is included with this post.

Cast

Genie: Tayla Brodersen

Aladdin: Ethan Olsen

Babkak: Violet Christensen

Omar: Rosalynn Mex

Kassim: Nallely Rivera

Aladdin’s friends: Isabel Guiterrez and Gracie Schillerberg

Jasmine: Gaby Cardenas

Sultan: Nash Langenfeld

Jafar: Cody Schulte

Iago: Hannah Ewoldt

Show owner: Ashton Randeris

Razoul: Roman Bygness

Guards: Adonay Arellano and Gavin Schmadeke

Beggars: Tiffany Ramirez, Alisson Perez and Jasmyne Aherns

Apple vendor: Brigid Bonner

Fortune teller: Kierra Shull

Attendants: Brandon Lopez and Johnny Lopez

Prince Abdullah: Samuel Salazar

Isir: Janet Castillo

Manal: Isabel Jepsen

Rajah: Charlotte Schrum

Spooky voice and Cave of Wonders: Charlye Cervantes

8th grade ensemble: Maite Arreola, Lauren Herrig, Kim Ramirez, Karla Sanchez

7th grade ensemble: Deanna Anderson, Azucena Bartolon, Yameli Bello, Aaliyah Buter, Cesar Cardona, Dianne Castillo, Ashlyn Dionicio, Kenia Moreno, Taryn Oxendale, John Parr, Gracen Plagge, Katerin Rodriquez, Ywar Tha

6th grade ensemble: Marley Boettger, Madison Barbeau, Landen Cadwell, Alejandra Cardenas, Neylis Cordona, Grace Collins, Paige Ewoldt, Grant Fink, Evelyn Franco, Amy Garcia, Cooper Gehlsen, Isadora Gutierrez, Alexander Henningsen, Emily Htoo, Carly Ledesma, Yessica Lucas, Jenna Meadows, Ken Morales, Jessie Moran, Tayli Oxendale, Katherine Ramirez, Wilmide Riphin, Wilson Riphin, Ashley Saravia, Lizzy Terlisner, Allisyn Ullrich

Directed by Tylor Schulte

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

On Texas visit, Biden warns Iran 'to be careful'

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics