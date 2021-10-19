DMU’s Water Watch lifted…for now

More moisture needed before next spring

Acting on the recommendation of the general manager, the Denison Municipal Utilities (DMU) Board on Monday voted to lift immediately the Water Watch, a water conservation measure, which had been in place since June 12.

Leaving the water watch in place or lifting it is not likely to have much effect either way since the primary conservation measure – the watering of lawns – is not typically done in the fall.

“It’s not so much that we’ve (the local water table) recovered that much but this time of the year obviously the water demand has dropped,” General Manager Rory Weis said.

He continued on that everybody should do what they can to conserve water, which prompted Nancy Bradley, the DMU Board chairperson to ask, “Are we sure we want to do that? What would it hurt to leave in place?”

“It wouldn’t hurt anything but the only benefit we were getting was people not watering their yards,” said Jack Webb, manager of the water utility. “I don’t see anybody watering anymore.”

Weis said the area will need plentiful moisture before next spring to increase the level in the water table.