DNR fishing report

The water level is 6.5 feet at the Bellevue Lock and Dam and is receding. Water temperature is around 64 degrees in main channel. The water clarity is good. All boat ramps are open and in good condition to launch. Paddlefish - No Report: Paddlefish season is closed for the year. Walleye - Slow: A slow spring for walleyes, but the population structure of walleyes looks sound. Try throwing crankbaits around newly exposed wing dams. Northern Pike - Good: Use gaudy white spinners in Crooked Slough, South Sabula Lake, Spring Lake and near Mickelson Landing. Yellow Perch - Fair: Perch are being reported by anglers who are catching bluegills. Largemouth Bass - Excellent: The bass bite is on in the backwaters. The fish are aggressive and hitting on most spinnerbaits. Fish the shallow sun and wind-soaked backwater areas. Bluegill - Excellent: Lots of bluegills are being found in backwater areas. Fish the shallow sun and wind-soaked backwater areas in 1 to 4 feet of water. Channel Catfish - Good: Try worms or cut baits in near shore moderate current areas. Bowfin - Excellent: Bowfin are readily being taken in backwater areas on small spinners or worms. They are a hard fighting fish and can be fun to catch. Freshwater Drum - Excellent: Catch as many drum as you want in near shore tailwater areas using an egg sinker and worm rig. Black Crappie - Slow: Crappie moved out of the shallows after the week's cool temperatures. Expect crappie to move into the shallows this week if temperatures warm. Smallmouth Bass - Slow: Fishing along rock lines with moderate current is usually the best method to catch smallmouth bass. White Crappie - Slow.