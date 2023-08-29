The Iowa Department of Natural Resources is holding an open house on Thursday, Aug. 31, from 4 to 8 p.m., at Nealy Hall, 86 Vine St, in Little Sioux, to discuss the habitat management, recreation use, wildlife populations and other topics of interest for the Deer Island Wildlife Area.

The public will also be invited to comment on the Deer Island Forest Wildlife Stewardship Plan.

This will be a come-and-go open house with staff from various programs on hand to answer questions.