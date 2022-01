Memorial services for Donald Krough, 85, of Denison, will be conducted at 11 a.m. Friday, January 21, at United Presbyterian Church in Denison.

He died Monday, January 17, at Crawford County Memorial Hospital in Denison.

Survivors include his wife, Marvis Krough, of Denison; children, Julie Magennis, Tom Krough, Larry Krough and Kari Meyer; 13 grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and three sisters, Judy, Nancy and Ginger.